Real estate, cruise set to drive Mumbai Port's future revenue growth

Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) expects businesses such as real estate, cruise tourism, marina development, and logistics to play a significant role in its revenue mix in the coming decade. This comes as it looks to diversify beyond conventional port operations.

“Ports globally are increasingly becoming integrated economic zones rather than merely cargo gateways, and Mumbai Port is following the same trajectory,” M Angamuthu, chairperson of MbPA, told Business Standard.

While cargo, liquid bulk, coastal trade, and marine services will continue to remain the port's core business, he said cruise tourism, estate monetisation, public-private participation (PPP)-based development, marina facilities, warehousing and service-linked income will become increasingly important.

The strategy comes as the port has substantially increased earnings from its land assets. The port’s annual estate realisation is around ₹1,314 crore, while land monetisation under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) has generated more than ₹2,500 crore in recent years. This is through upfront-premium leases to institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and government agencies.

The authority’s diversification strategy is anchored by the ₹22,672-crore Mumbai Eastern Waterfront Transformation programme, launched earlier this year. It aims to simultaneously expand cargo operations while unlocking underutilised port land for tourism, commercial and maritime infrastructure.

“We do not look at this as a shift away from port operations. We look at it as widening of the revenue base. Mumbai Port has to remain a strong cargo and energy port while also becoming an important centre for cruise, tourism and the city-port interface, making the port financially more resilient and future-ready,” Angamuthu added.

Mumbai Port handled 95 cruise vessels and 240,346 passengers, 87 domestic vessels carrying 226,837 passengers and 8 international vessels carrying 13,509 passengers last financial year. The port authority expects 900 cruise calls a year by 2030.

The port's push into non-traditional businesses comes even as its core operations continue to expand.

In 2025-26, Mumbai Port handled a record 75.15 million tonnes (MT) of cargo, up 9.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while operating income stood at ₹2,805 crore and operating surplus at ₹1,730 crore.

The port accounted for an 8.22 per cent share of India's total major port cargo. It had 35 per cent market share in iron and steel EXIM cargo, 15.5 per cent market share in liquid bulk cargo, and 10.48 per cent share in coastal trade.

The authority has set an operational target of handling 80 MT in the near term and outlined a long-term capacity roadmap of 150 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2047 from the current 85.85 MTPA.

Capacity is being added both organically and through productivity.

According to Angamuthu, future revenue growth will continue to be supported by higher cargo volumes and improved berth utilisation.

However, additional income streams from cruise tourism, estate monetisation, PPP-led developments, marina facilities and logistics infrastructure are expected to make the port financially more resilient over the long term.

Among the port’s key projects are the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina, India's first and largest marina with an estimated investment of around ₹920 crore. There is also the ₹556 crore Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and a proposed ₹5,500 crore international convention centre at Princes' Dock. The authority is also exploring logistics parks, modern warehousing, multimodal transport hubs and value-added logistics services linked to port operations.

At India Maritime Week 2025 event, Mumbai Port signed 68 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹78,600 crore, including a ₹23,000 crore industrial and logistics parks partnership.

Recently, Mumbai Port Authority presented a portfolio of 63 projects worth ₹5,028 crore across inauguration, foundation stone and announcement categories. It covered port operations, marine infrastructure, public-facing facilities, energy-linked projects, estate development and technology initiatives.