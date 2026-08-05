Realty firms welcome repo rate pause, see support for housing demand

Real estate industry executives welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, saying the move provides policy stability, strengthens buyer confidence and offers greater certainty to developers and investors amid global uncertainties.

Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said the central bank’s decision reflected a balanced approach in an environment marked by inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties.

“A stable interest rate environment is likely to reinforce buyer confidence, provide greater certainty to businesses and investors, and ensure continued access to affordable financing,” Baijal said.

He added that policy continuity was expected to sustain housing demand and investment activity across residential and commercial real estate.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer for India, Southeast Asia, West Asia and Africa at CBRE, said the RBI’s fourth consecutive rate pause came at a time when predictable borrowing costs could support housing demand ahead of the festive season.

“Predictable borrowing costs give homebuyers the confidence to act on long-deferred purchase decisions, while developers benefit from a stable financing environment to plan launches around the festive calendar,” he said.

Magazine added that office demand remained robust, while warehousing, data centres and residential markets continued to demonstrate strong fundamentals despite global uncertainties.

Shekhar Patel, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai), said the decision provided much-needed stability for the real estate sector, where both investments and home purchases are long-term commitments.

“The RBI’s decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent provides much-needed stability and reassurance for the real estate sector,” Patel said.

He added that stable borrowing costs would support financing certainty and timely project execution, while the central bank’s upward revision of India’s gross domestic product growth projection to 6.7 per cent reflected the resilience of the economy.

Ramani Sastri, chairman and managing director of Sterling Developers, said the unchanged rate would provide greater predictability in funding for developers while enabling homebuyers to make long-term financial decisions with confidence.

He said stable interest rates, coupled with India’s macroeconomic resilience, infrastructure growth and urbanisation, would help sustain demand momentum across real estate segments in the coming quarters.

Manik Malik, president and chief executive officer of BPTP, said a stable monetary environment allowed both homebuyers and developers to plan with greater certainty and should help sustain momentum across key residential markets.

However, not all industry participants believe the status quo will be enough to revive every segment of the housing market.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, said that while the unchanged policy rate signalled stability amid macroeconomic uncertainty, it was “not enough to reignite the mass-market housing cycle”.

According to Anarock’s data for the second quarter of calendar year 2026, housing sales across the top seven cities declined 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to around 90,715 units. Affordable housing accounted for only 6 per cent of total launches, even as overall new supply increased 7 per cent YoY to about 106,000 units.

Puri said this imbalance remained the key concern, with affordable housing demand continuing to be highly sensitive to interest rates. He added that with average residential prices still rising 7 per cent annually across the top seven cities, policy rate stability alone was unlikely to materially improve affordability, even as the broader market moved towards balance, led mainly by the luxury housing segment.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global (India), said: “Continuing with the current rate environment will help sustain housing demand, encourage homeownership, and enable developers to maintain project execution and new launches without disruption. Going forward, a stable monetary policy, coupled with strong economic fundamentals, is expected to support the sector’s long-term growth trajectory.”