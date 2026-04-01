Real estate gets $1.4 bn of institutional investments in Q1 2026: Report

India’s real estate sector secured $1.4 billion in institutional investment in the first quarter of 2026 — the highest Q1 inflow since 2022, according to a report by workplace solutions firm Vestian.

While investments fell 62 per cent from the previous quarter’s high base, they surged by 74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The Y-o-Y surge in investments proves investor confidence in the sector, even as global headwinds continue to intensify. Q1 2025 recorded $0.81 billion of investments.

Commercial assets dominated Q1 2026 investment activity, securing an 80 per cent market share — up from 38 per cent a year earlier and fuelled by robust demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The segment attracted over $1.1 billion in investments, representing a 266 per cent Y-o-Y surge despite a 51 per cent quarterly decline.

On the other hand, investments in residential assets declined by 53 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 59 per cent Y-o-Y to $0.2 billion in Q1 2026. Despite the decline in absolute terms, the share of investments in residential assets rose marginally to 15 per cent in Q1 2026 from 12 per cent in the previous quarter.

The industrial and warehousing sector saw investor traction stall in Q1 2026, with its market share plummeting from 17 per cent in the previous quarter to just 1 per cent on a total investment of $22 million.

Geopolitical friction and macroeconomic pressure saw foreign investment’s share plummet from over 40 per cent a year ago to just 13 per cent in Q1 2026. Consequently, co-investments — joint funding by foreign and domestic entities — dropped to 15 per cent, down from 37 per cent in the preceding quarter.

“With a sharp uptick in domestic investments, India’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of rising geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic headwinds,” said Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer of Vestian.

“As foreign participation moderates, domestic capital is sustaining the market momentum, while GCC-led demand continues to bolster confidence in commercial assets — reinforcing India’s appeal as a long-term investment destination,” he said.

Domestic investors emerged as the primary growth drivers amidst global volatility, with their market share growing to 72 per cent in Q1 2026 from 22 per cent in the previous quarter. According to Vestian, domestic inflows exceeded $1 billion — a 118 per cent Y-o-Y and 25 per cent quarterly increase — underscoring robust confidence in India’s long-term prospects.