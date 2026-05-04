Real estate projects worth ₹5,770 crore on the anvil in Uttar Pradesh

The 39 private projects, spread across more than a dozen districts, will develop nearly 8,000 housing and commercial units.

These projects will be located in key cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Noida, Prayagraj, Mathura, Moradabad, Badaun, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, and Jhansi.

The sector has seen strong growth in recent years, driven by major infrastructure projects such as expressways, airports, and industrial hubs that support planned urban expansion.

The new projects have been approved by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), which ensures timely approvals, strict monitoring, transparency, and protection of homebuyers’ interests.

UP RERA cleared the projects after ensuring compliance with regulatory norms. Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the authority is committed to transparent and well-organised real estate development while promoting balanced urban growth.

A senior official said the steady flow of investment reflects the impact of reform-oriented policies of the Yogi Adityanath government, supported by strong regulatory oversight. Simplified approvals and transparent processes have further boosted investor confidence.

The projects are also expected to drive demand for construction materials, labour, engineering, transportation, and allied sectors, supporting local economies.

While private players focus on middle-class housing, the state government is expanding affordable housing for lower-income groups. It recently included all Scheduled Tribes under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana-Gramin to ensure wider housing coverage.

Earlier, only select Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities were covered. A recent government order directed districts to speed up implementation and cover all eligible beneficiaries.