The Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage III of GRAP across Delhi-NCR on November 6, imposing a ban on construction and demolition activities, including excavation, piling, brickwork, and road construction. Restrictions were also impos­ed on the movement of certain vehicles carrying construction materials.

The government revoked the restrictions on November 17 evening as air quality improved. Restrictions can be reinforced if air quality deteriorates.

Over 400 under-construction residential projects, comprising over 198,000 housing units across Delhi-NCR, are likely to be affected, show data from real estate consultancy Anarock. Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman of Anarock, said the larger concern was the “cascading impact on project timelines”, with a one-month construction ban potentially delaying projects by at least three to four months.

On the cost front, developers could incur additional expenses of up to ₹40 per square foot due to delays, Kumar said.

The exact cost, however, would depend on a project’s scale, stage of construction, and the developer’s ability to

manage resources during the shutdown.

Kumar added that even a short-term shutdown could lead to longer delays as migrant labourers move to other locations, leaving contractors with the task of reassembling their workforce within a limited period once restrictions are lifted. The restrictions create a domino effect across the industry, with consequences ranging from labour migration and higher remobilisation costs to delays in project execution.

DLF Managing Director (MD) Ashok Tyagi said during the company’s earnings call last month that air quality levels were being closely monitored, as GRAP restrictions typically remain in force for 30-40 days, potentially posing a challenge to construction activity in the quarter ending December.

“This third quarter may still have some challenges on the construction outflow, but I do believe that fundamentally the contractors are in place, their labour arrangements are in place... and post GRAP this challenge should disappear. It may be a concern but I don’t think it’s a crisis by any stretch,” Tyagi said.

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