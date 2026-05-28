Real money gaming executives fear for personal assets over GST demands

Executives are increasingly concerned about the fine print in show-cause notices tied to retrospective the GST demands received earlier.

Founders point to Section 74 (1) of the CGST Act, 2017, which refers to aspects such as fraud, wilful-misstatement or suppression of facts to evade tax. Firms were issued show cause notices under this section.

“All the notices have been issued under those sections. We read the notices as them (officials) having the right to attach personal properties among other things if we are unable to meet all the penalties and demands as entities,” said a founder of a gaming firm.

Section 74 of CGST Act deals with tax recovery in cases where non-payment or short payment arises from fraudulent activities or deliberate attempts to evade tax.

Total tax demands against RMG companies exceed ₹1 trillion. This could potentially double once penalties and interest are included, deepening the strain on the sector after the RMG ban last year.

Industry executives said companies would struggle to meet even 20 per cent of the overall liability, while attaching founders’ and executives’ personal assets would raise recoveries by only a few percentage points.

“The bigger concern is that the show cause notices say there might be liability on directors as well. Any individual suffers with that kind of demand and hopefully it will not happen. All the companies without exception are anyways set to be dead,” according to a senior executive at an RMG company.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday upheld the Centre’s decision to retrospectively levy 28 per cent GST on the full face value of bets placed through RMG platforms.

RMG entails online games where users stake real money for the chance to win cash or monetary rewards. These include games such as rummy, poker, and ludo.

Companies like Dream11, Games24x7, Gameskraft Technologies, among others have liabilities worth more than ₹20,000 crore each.

What makes the development more complicated is that companies with overseas investments or operations could also face retrospective scrutiny and potential liability under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), said the person cited above.