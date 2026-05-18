Realty companies turn to artificial intelligence to build faster, cheaper

The results are already visible. Some developers, like Godrej Properties, have reported savings of nearly ₹400 crore on a single project using AI, while others, such as M3M, completed a project 136 days ahead of schedule, saving around ₹180 crore. Improving efficiencies, reducing costs, and shortening project timelines are ultimately contributing to better margins for developers. “Godrej Properties has integrated a broad suite of AI and computational design technologies across its design studio,” said Rohit Mohan, chief design and sustainability officer, Godrej Properties.

Floor space index optimisation is emerging as one of the biggest use cases for AI in real estate design, with developers using computational tools to maximise saleable area, improve layout efficiency, and reduce wastage within permissible development norms.

“The most pronounced efficiency gains are currently in the design and planning stages,” Mohan said. According to him, Godrej’s proprietary Plotted GD script — an internal computational design tool for plotted developments — has compressed manual design cycles for plotted development projects from weeks to a matter of days.

At Puravankara, AI-enabled workflows are helping improve procurement and execution efficiencies. “Currently, AI adoption in the design and coordination stages is resulting in significant gains,” said Mallanna Sasalu, chief executive officer (CEO) — South, Puravankara.

Sasalu said the company is seeing a 10–18 per cent improvement in procurement efficiency, a 22 per cent reduction in material waste, and a 25 per cent reduction in construction timelines. Design-to-production cycles have also been reduced by up to 80 per cent in interiors and modular workflows.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO — India, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE, said AI’s financial returns may come not just from cost reduction, but also from faster capital deployment, reduced turnaround times, and sharper underwriting intelligence.

Jay Shah, founder, Kaizen AI, said the firm has delivered a minimum 10.46 per cent increase in overall project profitability over the last eight years through AI-led design optimisation. Shah added that Kaizen AI has, on average, reduced lifecycle carbon impact by 44.5 per cent across projects. Shah’s firm helped Godrej Properties save nearly ₹400 crore on a luxury Worli project through AI-led design optimisation that reduced excavation, parking levels, and construction area.

At M3M, AI is being integrated across functions, including legal, land acquisition, design, construction, sales, marketing, and customer relationship management. “We are a company that is now governed by AI,” said Robin Mangla, president, business strategy, M3M. “With AI-led solutions, M3M completed construction of one of its projects 136 days ahead of schedule, and the cost savings were roughly ₹180 crore,” Mangla added.

Parijat Dey, chief technology officer at Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said AI and allied technologies such as camera vision and drone-based monitoring are significantly improving construction oversight and quality control. By enabling early defect detection and continuous monitoring, they help reduce rework and improve execution efficiency.

Aayush Puri, CEO — residential for Middle East and CEO of Anarock Channel Partner, said, “AI-assisted sales account for 15–45 per cent of total sales across mandated projects. The top 10 per cent of leads identified by AI account for 40–60 per cent of all bookings.” According to Puri, “AI-driven optimisation can reduce real estate operational costs by up to 15 per cent across marketing, sales, and property management.”

According to Arpit Mehrotra, managing director, office services, Colliers India, AI-enabled quality control and real-time mon­itoring can reduce cost overruns by up to 25 per cent and delays by up to 30 per cent.

Lalit Aggarwal, cofounder and vice-chairman, Signature Global (India), said AI is also enhancing customer engagement through personalised communication, lead analytics, and virtual assistance tools.

“AI is reducing project costs, compressing timelines, and minimising material wastage. Those gains are real and clearly reflected in the profit and loss statement,” said Pankaj Srivastava, founder and CEO, UnoSearch.

Concrete gains: The new architect on site is AI