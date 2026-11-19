Delays in framing detailed policies, regulatory uncertainty and the involvement of multiple government agencies were among the key challenges that needed to be addressed for the implementation of Delhi's Master Plan 2047 (MPD-2047), top real estate executives said on Thursday at an Assocham event.

The MPD-2047, notified by the Union government in August, estimates that Delhi will need around 4 million additional housing units by 2047, when its population is projected to reach 32 million. The plan envisages meeting this demand through redevelopment, densification, transit-oriented development and planned urban expansion, supported by adequate infrastructure.

While describing the plan as forward-looking, developers said the supporting rules and regulations were yet to be formulated, which could delay the planning and execution of potential projects.

“Three or four months after notification, how many developers have filed applications for approvals? That is the proof of the pudding. It is a good plan, but a plan cannot execute itself,” said Gaurav Jain, vice-president of Naredco and managing director of Samyak Properties and Infra.

Jain said that while multiple agencies were involved, they would have to undertake an interactive approach to improve the implementation of the system, starting with approvals. “The question is how we execute these policies. The DDA and other agencies responsible for implementation need to be part of this conversation,” he said.

Vineet Kanwar, director and chief executive of DLF, said the Centre, the state government and the municipal corporation had separate responsibilities, complicating the process for developers.

“The central government controls some land, the state government handles other matters, and the municipal corporation has its own responsibilities. With so many agencies, it becomes difficult for developers to navigate the system,” he said.

Ankur Jalan, chief executive officer of Golden Growth Fund, a Sebi-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), said the involvement of multiple agencies created uncertainty for investors. “Even if you own a parcel of land, you may not be able to develop it because you do not know how to obtain the required licence. Such uncertainty deters investors,” he said.

Sanjeev Ailawadi, head - legal at Max Estates, said the Centre, state and municipal authorities, along with other government agencies, often had overlapping roles and regulations, which needed simplification.