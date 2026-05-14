Realty major DLF eyeing residential sales worth ₹20,000 crore in FY27

“We do believe that our new launch pipeline of ₹13,000 crore to ₹14,000 crore should come comfortably for us to reach the ₹20,000 crore guidance for sales in FY27,” DLF Managing Director Ashok Tyagi said in the firm’s earnings call on Thursday.

This comes after DLF reported a 5.08 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in new sales bookings in FY26 at ₹20,143 crore, down from ₹21,223 crore recorded in FY25.

The firm’s launch pipeline for FY27 would include expected residential project launches in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Goa, with a total revenue potential of ₹20,000 crore, said DLF Home Developers Managing Director Aakash Ohri.

He added that the developer is seeing high demand for its super-luxury offering Dahlias, with around 60 per cent of the inventory already sold.

“The project emerged as one of the key contributors to DLF’s quarterly sales bookings, helping the company close FY26 with total sales bookings of over ₹20,000 crore,” Ohri said.

Sriram Khattar, vice-chairman and managing director at DLF, added that the firm’s annuity business, which includes its rent-yielding office and retail assets, continued to show improvement, with occupancy holding steady at 95 per cent.

He, however, added that while issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) and the West Asia conflict have not had any impact on DLF’s portfolio per se, some tenants may delay commercial space leasing.

“Large tenants are reviewing their internal processes, and there could be some deferral in their decision-making without in any way disturbing the structural strength of the business,” Khattar added.

In its latest investor presentation uploaded on the exchanges on Wednesday, the realty firm also announced an additional investment of ₹21,300 crore to complete its ongoing residential projects, mainly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and the Chandigarh tri-city.

The firm had reported a 1 per cent Y-o-Y drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) to ₹1,268 crore on lower income.

Consequently, its revenue from operations also fell 49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,814 crore in the March quarter, down from ₹3,127 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.