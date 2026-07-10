REC to invest ₹15,000 crore in Tripura's power and renewable energy sectors

REC Lts, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, will provide financial support of ₹15,000 crore to enable investments in Tripura’s power and renewable energy sectors.

The company said on Friday that it has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Tripura, including partnerships with Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) to provide financial assistance for RE projects worth up to ₹5,000 crore and Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) to support power sector projects worth ₹10,000 crore.

The agreements were signed during the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026.

As the nodal agency for renewable energy development, TREDA will facilitate the implementation of renewable power projects across the state, while REC Limited will provide financial support to enable investments in the green energy sector, the company said. “The partnership is expected to accelerate clean energy adoption, unlock Tripura's renewable energy potential, and contribute significantly to the region's sustainable development,” the company said.

The ₹10,000 crore partnership aims to facilitate financing for key power sector initiatives in the state, contributing to the expansion and modernisation of Tripura's power infrastructure, while ensuring reliable and sustainable electricity access for its citizens, the company said.

Its subsidiary, REC Power Development & Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), had inked a pact with Bihar State Power Transmission Company in May, to develop intra-state transmission projects through the tariff based competitive bidding. The partnership aimed at grid modernisation to minimise transmission losses and improve power quality, fast-tracking the implementation of critical transmission projects and encouraging private investment.

In the same month, it also signed an MoU with the Electrical Research and Development Association (ERDA) to strengthen quality testing and assurance mechanisms for materials deployed under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). It also aimed to ensure that materials conform to prescribed standards and contribute towards enhanced operational reliability and efficiency of the power distribution network across the country.