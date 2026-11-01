Sunday, November 01, 2026 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / REI Expo 2026 attracts over ₹3,200 crore investments for bioenergy: IBA

REI Expo 2026 attracts over ₹3,200 crore investments for bioenergy: IBA

The Expo has reinforced growing investment interest in India's biogas and compressed biogas (CBG) sector, with an estimated investment pipeline of over ₹3,200 crore

biogas, biogas plant

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors have pledged investments worth over ₹3,200 crore in the biogas and compressed biogas (CBG) sector at a recently held Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2026, said industry body Indian Biogas Association (IBA).

The three-day exhibition, held from October 22 to 24 at the India Expo Mart & Centre in Greater Noida, provided a platform for industry stakeholders to explore new business partnerships, emerging technologies and opportunities to scale up bioenergy production across the country, an IBA statement said.

The Expo has reinforced growing investment interest in India's biogas and compressed biogas (CBG) sector, with an estimated investment pipeline of over ₹3,200 crore, the IBA said.

 

The pavilion showcased solutions in waste-to-energy, biogas upgrading, compressed biogas production, biomass utilisation and organic-waste management, highlighting the expanding commercial potential of India's circular bioeconomy.

The event also featured the International Bio-Energy Conference, organised by IBA on October 24, with sessions focused on developing an integrated CBG ecosystem, unlocking investment, advancing emerging technologies and exploring next-generation renewable fuels.

Also Read

Renuka Ramnath (left), founder, MD & CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, and Amit Chandra, chairperson, Bain Capital India Advisors, at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

BFSI Summit 2026: PEs shift strategy from 'spray and pray' to focused bets

Edul Patel, Cofounder & CEO, Mudrex | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Tokenisation offers common ledger for real-world assets, says Edul Patel

investment, fpi, assets

Data centres, steel, nuclear power top private investment pipeline

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Petronet LNG, Gruner Renewable form JV to invest ₹1,200 crore in CBG plants

Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG, Gruner Renewable float JV to develop compressed biogas plants

Discussions included feedstock management, project financing, technology efficiency and the development of commercially viable bioenergy projects.

The Expo took place against the backdrop of the government's ₹23,731 crore GOBARdhan National Circular Bioenergy Scheme, which aims to accelerate domestic CBG production over the next decade. The scheme''s pricing framework, offtake provisions and financial support mechanisms are expected to encourage investment, strengthen project viability and support the transition from small-scale installations towards commercially scalable CBG infrastructure.

Gaurav Kedia, Chairman, Indian Biogas Association, said in the statement, "The investment commitment of over ₹3200 crore associated with REI 2026 reflects growing confidence in India's bioenergy sector. However, the next important step is to translate investment interest into financially viable and operational projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gst

GST decriminalisation decisions mark shift to trust-based governance: CII

mumbai property registration

Mumbai property registrations rise 9% in October, stamp duty up 13%

Coal India, Coal sector

Coal India's October coal output rises 19.3% to 67.2 million tonnes

tata motors passenger vehicles

Tata Motors PV sales rise 23% to 75,426 units in Oct on strong demand

coal, coal mining

Coal imports by imported fuel-based power plants increase marginally in Aug

Topics : Biogas biogas plants Investments in India Investments

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 3:46 PM IST