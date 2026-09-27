REI Expo 2026 to unlock ₹2,800 crore investment in bioenergy sector: IBA

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) on Sunday said the Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2026, scheduled for next month, is poised to unlock over ₹2,800 crore in fresh investment for India's bioenergy sector.

This year, the spotlight is firmly on biogas as a game-changer for India's green growth, an IBA statement said.

This momentum was further strengthened by the Union Cabinet approval of the ₹23,731 crore GOBARdhan (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) National Circular Bioenergy Scheme in August 2026, which took effect on September 1, 2026.

The REI 2026 is scheduled from October 22 to 24, 2026, at the India Expo Mart & Centre, Greater Noida.

The ₹2,800 crore investment pipeline expected from the Expo represents nearly 12 per cent of the ₹23,731 crore GOBARdhan scheme outlay.

By bringing together investors, developers, technology providers and policy makers, REI 2026 can help turn policy momentum into scalable projects and support the government's ambition of nearly ten-fold growth in domestic CBG production, the statement added.

This year's Bio-Energy Pavilion, powered by the IBA, is set to be the largest ever, featuring 35 per cent more exhibitors than 2025 and strong participation from global technology leaders, startups, and policy-makers.

Supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), the pavilion will showcase innovations in waste-to-energy, CBG technologies, co-digestion models, and digital monitoring solutions, the statement said.

"India is no longer looking at biogas as just a rural solution. It is now a cornerstone of the clean energy economy, reducing carbon emissions, supporting farmers, fuelling transport, and enabling green hydrogen. With the GOBARdhan scheme providing long-term pricing certainty and offtake assurance, REI 2026 will demonstrate how the sector is scaling from pilot projects to nationwide impact," said A R Shukla, President, Indian Biogas Association.

The GOBARdhan scheme, to be implemented till 203536, aims to increase domestic compressed biogas (CBG) production nearly tenfold, mobilise large-scale private investment, and create a vibrant circular bioeconomy across the country.

Key features include an administered CBG price of ₹2,110 per MMBtu, assured offtake mandates for CNG and PNG segments, capital assistance of up to ₹2 crore per TPD for greenfield CBG plants, and dedicated support for pipeline infrastructure and credit guarantees.

The three-day REI Expo 2026 is expected to attract over 70,000 participants from across the globe, covering sectors like bioenergy, solar, wind, hydrogen, e-mobility, and energy storage.

"With India's potential to generate over 62 million tons of CBG annually, we can cut down fuel imports, create thousands of rural and urban jobs, and build a truly circular economy. The GOBARdhan scheme's pricing support, capital assistance, and offtake mandates have addressed the sector's biggest blockers," IBA Chairman Gaurav Kedia said.

The IBA is the first and largest nationwide and professional biogas association for stakeholders of the biogas industry, including Technology providers, Project developers, Plant operators and planners of biogas plants, and representatives from public policy, science and research in India.