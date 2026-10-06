Tuesday, October 06, 2026 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Reliance sues India's food regulator over 'energy drink' label ban

Reliance sues India's food regulator over 'energy drink' label ban

PepsiCo and Monster Beverage sued the regulator last week over the ban, while Austria's Red Bull secured a court reprieve to continue using the label

Campa

Reliance revived the ‌Campa brand in 2023 and has used its retail network and low prices to challenge Coca-Cola and PepsiCo

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has sued India's food regulator for barring it ​from marketing its Campa-brand products as "energy drinks", non-public ​court filings show, the latest beverage maker to challenge ‌the labelling crackdown.

The writ petition, dated October 1 and reviewed by Reuters, targets a June 30 order from India's food safety regulator directing makers of high-caffeine beverages sold as "energy drinks" to stop using the description.

PepsiCo and Monster Beverage sued the regulator last week over the ban, while Austria's Red Bull secured a court reprieve to continue using the label.

The crackdown is part of a broader, India-wide food safety push this ‌year - including raids, shutdowns and new warning-label requirements - driven by growing concern over the health risks posed by such products.

 

State authorities have seized Reliance stock and ordered e-commerce platforms to delist the products, according to the petition, which seeks to have the regulator's order quashed.

Also Read

Gasoline, Petrol, diesel, fuel

Diesel boom lifts Reliance and Nayara, leaves state-run OMCs bleeding

Anant Ambani

RIL plans ₹1 trillion biogas venture in Andhra, says Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani

Reliance plans ₹1 trillion investment in Andhra Pradesh, says Anant Ambani

Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Nobody is allowed to put cap on sales: Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal

stock market

At 52-week lows: RIL, ONGC, M&M, Airtel, PB Fintech, 69 other BSE500 stocks

"Such actions have caused and are causing substantial disruption ​to the Petitioner's business operations and adversely affect its market presence and commercial ‌goodwill," Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the beverages arm of Reliance, said in the filing.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of ​India (FSSAI) ‌did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reliance revived the ‌Campa brand in 2023 and has used its retail network and low prices to challenge Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. The label ban ‌threatens ​its ambitions in ​India's fast-growing energy drinks market, where retail sales are expanding 12.6% annually, outstripping growth in the U.S. and China, ‌according to ​Euromonitor. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

power demand, coal demand, coal stock, power plant

Several states seek extra power to avoid outages as supply tightens

milk production, dairy sector, milk demand, milk supply, dairy companies, cattle productivity

Datanomics: India's milk production increases faster than consumptionpremium

goods and services tax, GST

Proposed GST changes aim to make India's services exports more competitivepremium

clinical trials

GST Council may give export status to clinical trials for overseas sponsorspremium

Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Scindia pitches India as global base for innovation and production

Topics : Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Energy drinks

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBJP Rajya Sabha candidate listTCS Q2 ResultsRBI MPC MeetAcevector shares listingOrient Cables sharesDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 10:33 AM IST