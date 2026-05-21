Reliance tells SC unjust enrichment claim flawed in KG basin dispute

Reliance Industries told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Union government’s accusations of unjust enrichment are misguided and that the government’s policy should be re-evaluated, implying that the contract allows for collaboration when there is some flow.

This came after the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pause proceedings in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin gas migration dispute involving the Centre and a consortium led by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). The consortium had said it would approach the Centre seeking conciliation or mediation in the matter.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Reliance, said that the Production Sharing Contract itself makes clear that any constitutional restriction binding the Government of India equally binds the contractor as a licensee operating under the government-controlled regime.

He argued that Reliance never claimed ownership over natural resources and operated entirely within a tightly regulated framework where extraction, pricing, allocation and distribution of gas remained subject to government approval, policy control and oversight.

On the other hand, the consortium argued that estimations of gas recovery by the Centre were way off, with actual recovery being much lower than expected.

The reason, they said, was subterranean and water movements, making it impossible to accurately predict gas recovery.

The court is hearing appeals filed by RIL and its partners, UK-based BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited and Canada’s Niko (NECO) Limited, challenging a Delhi High Court ruling in the KG-D6 gas migration dispute.

RIL challenged the high court order which upheld the Centre’s claim that the Mukesh Ambani-led company and its consortium partners had siphoned gas from deposits of ONGC’s block in the basin, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

RIL’s allocated gas block was next to the one being operated by ONGC.

The issue was argued before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

The development comes after the Centre alleged that the consortium had “virtually committed a theft” of natural gas belonging to state-run ONGC from adjoining offshore fields in the KG basin.

The matter is being heard by a Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

In April 2000, the RIL-led consortium entered into a PSC with the Centre for the exploration and extraction of natural gas from the KG basin. But in 2013, state-owned ONGC shot off a letter to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), claiming that gas pools in the RIL and adjoining ONGC blocks were connected and that RIL had been siphoning huge amounts of gas from its block.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) accused RIL and its partners of an “unjust enrichment of over $1.729 billion” by siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit. It was then that ONGC filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court in which the petroleum ministry, DGH and RIL were made parties.

The petition was disposed of by the court, which directed the MoPNG to consider the upcoming report by expert agency DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M) — a petroleum consulting company based in Dallas, Texas. The agency was to undertake an independent third-party study to verify the claimed continuity and migration of gas from the ONGC block to the Reliance block.

On November 19, 2015, D&M said that “the integrated analyses indicated connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across the blocks operated by ONGC and RIL”, validating the central government’s and ONGC’s stand.

The MoPNG also appointed a one-man committee headed by former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Justice A P Shah on December 15, 2015, to consider the D&M report and recommend a future course of action in light of the findings contained in the report.

Based on the Shah Committee report, the MoPNG raised a demand for $1.5 billion and $174 million in interest from RIL for “unjust enrichment” by the company.

Reliance then approached the three-member tribunal headed by Singapore-based arbitrator Lawrence Boo. The tribunal rejected the government’s contention and said that the PSC does not prohibit the contractor from producing gas, irrespective of its source, as long as the producing wells were located inside the contract area.

The government then approached the Delhi High Court against this order. When the single-judge Bench of the high court ruled in favour of RIL, the Centre appealed before the division bench. The government had contended that RIL was guilty of fraud and unjust enrichment totalling over $1.5 billion.

“It is contended that the migrated gas alone was valued at about $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2016,” the Centre had then told the Delhi High Court. It had further argued that though RIL had claimed there was no connectivity between their block and the government’s, they had consciously siphoned gas from the ONGC block without the government’s knowledge.

The Centre also argued that the arbitral award it challenged was “against India’s public policy”. The division bench sided with the central government and set aside the arbitral award, after which RIL approached the Supreme Court.