Renaissance classic, Botticelli's Madonna and Child, on display in Delhi

The painting, on loan from the Museo Stibbert in Florence, takes forward an initiative where art enthusiasts in India get to experience some of the finest works created by Italian masters. “I am trying to start a tradition of bringing at least one masterpiece of Italian art to India every year,” says Andrea Anastasio, director of the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre. “It has taken almost a year of back-and-forth with institutions in Florence, because these paintings, as you can imagine, don’t travel easily,” he adds.

The choice of Botticelli’s Madonna and Child is part of a broader curatorial vision. “I was working on an exhibition around motherhood,” says Anastasio. “This painting fits beautifully into that larger narrative.”

On display at the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre till June 15, the painting will later move to the Humayun’s Tomb Museum, where it will form the centrepiece of an exhibition titled One Mother, Many Mother Tongues. At this exhibition, which will open on June 19 and run until August 6, Botticelli’s work will be placed in a dialogue with sculptures dating back to the 4th century BCE, among which will be objects from various Indian museums.

This particular exhibition is a collaborative effort involving, among other things, Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture, and India’s Ministry of Culture through the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). “It is an expansion of Shared Stories (an art journey across civilisations beyond boundaries, an ongoing exhibition at Humayun's Tomb Museum),” says Anastasio. “The idea is to show the common ground between cultures, between Europe and Asia, through the universal theme of motherhood,” he explains.

Botticelli’s Madonna and Child belongs to a later phase in the artist’s career. “Botticelli’s career is divided into two phases,” says Anastasio. In his early years, under the patronage of Lorenzo de Medici, also known as Lorenzo the Magnificent, the artist created celebrated commissioned works such as The Birth of Venus and Primavera, which brought him recognition as a painter of mythological grace, and contributed to the Sistine Chapel in Rome.

However, the political and religious upheavals in Florence, particularly the influence of Girolamo Savonarola, led to a dramatic shift. “After the turmoil in Florence, Botticelli stopped painting mythological themes and focused on religious subjects. This painting belongs to that later, more introspective period,” Anastasio says.

The emotional complexity of the work reflects this transition. He explains: Botticelli’s Madonnas (he painted many) are known for their psychological ambiguity. They are beautiful, yet melancholic. “In this painting, the Madonna appears withdrawn, and contrary to most common iconography of the mother and child, she is looking in the other direction,” Anastasio says. The child, too, is looking elsewhere. “There is tenderness, of course, but there is also a subtle emotional distance between the figures.”

The direction of Madonna’s gaze is one unusual aspect of the composition. This, he suggests, may be due to the work’s original setting. “It was likely commissioned for a private residence, and the composition had to respond to the space where it would be displayed – probably her gaze in the direction from where people would enter,” Anastasio says.

Patronage and setting, he adds, play a key role in understanding Battocelli’s variations of the Madonna theme. “Each of his Madonnas is different,” Anastasio says. “In a private setting, the focus is less about grand religious symbolism and more about personal interaction.” He adds Botticelli’s style remained distinctive throughout. “He was never a naturalistic painter,” he explains. “His figures are idealised, and are not anatomically realistic.”

Bringing such a masterpiece to India involves a complex and lengthy process. “You need approval from the Ministry of Culture in Italy and the relevant authorities in Florence. Then the museum has to agree,” Anastasio says. “Lots of aspects have to be worked out: The duration of the loan, logistics… It requires patience and a bit of luck.”