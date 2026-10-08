ReNew signs MoU with Maharashtra for ₹70,000 crore green data centre park

ReNew Wind Energy Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of clean energy company ReNew, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for a proposed ₹70,000 crore integrated green data centre park in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The project, with a planned capacity of 750 megawatts (MW), will be developed across locations including Panvel, Khalapur, Taloja and Bhokharpada in Navi Mumbai and the MMR. It is expected to begin operations in 2028, the company said.

The MoU was signed by P Anbalagan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Investment & Services Department, and CEO, Invest Maharashtra, and ReNew’s state head. The agreement provides for facilitation by the state government in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances and fiscal incentives in accordance with applicable policies and regulations.

"A defining feature of the proposed park is its focus on green power for data centre operations. The Integrated Green Data Center Park would be required to use 51 percent green power for maintaining its operations. The project is also envisaged with dedicated power infrastructure, including facilitation for two incoming feeders from independent sources to the data centre park substation," ReNew said.

The company said the proposed investment was an important step in ReNew’s data centre foray, with renewable energy integration forming a key part of the proposition. "The initiative also aligns with Maharashtra’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and its focus on high-growth sectors such as Data Centres, Semiconductors and Clean Energy," the company said.

ReNew has a current portfolio of 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity in Maharashtra, which includes 1.3 GW of commissioned and 376 MW of under-construction wind capacity, and 450 MW of commissioned and 273 MW of under-construction solar capacity. The company has invested around ₹15,000 crore in the state so far.