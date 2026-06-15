Renewable energy minister asks for assessment of old wind turbines

Union Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday asked the Wind Independent Power Producers Association (WIPPA) and the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) to submit a detailed assessment of ageing wind turbines across the country that can be repowered, within the next 30 days.

Speaking at an event in Goa on the occasion of Global Wind Day, Joshi said India possesses a large fleet of older wind turbines that could be replaced with modern, higher-capacity machines capable of generating significantly more electricity from the same sites.

“Since we have a large number of old turbines, I would like IWTMA and WIPPA to submit a detailed assessment within 30 days about the number of such turbines across the country,” he said.

India has set a target of achieving 100 gigawatts (GW) of installed wind energy capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036. Joshi said repowering could become a critical tool in meeting these ambitions.

“If we can achieve 75–80 GW in three years through repowering, with the cooperation of states, many of the grid stability challenges can be addressed,” he said.

Repowering involves replacing old wind turbines with newer and more efficient models at existing project locations. According to industry experts, modern turbines can generate several times more electricity than the machines installed two decades ago, enabling higher output without requiring additional land or fresh wind resource identification.

Addressing the gathering, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Santosh Sarangi said the Centre is working closely with state governments, particularly Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, to make the repowering policy more effective.

Sarangi emphasised the need for stronger implementation mechanisms and “legal teeth” to accelerate the repowering process.

He also highlighted persistent challenges faced by wind developers, particularly in land acquisition and right-of-way (RoW) approvals, and called for greater project development de-risking.

Sarangi urged the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to explore partnership models in which developers collaborate with state agencies through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) responsible for land acquisition and RoW clearances.

He cited Maharashtra as an example where such arrangements have been used successfully.

“For PM Kusum projects, land acquisition was completed in advance by government-sponsored SPVs, following which tenders were invited for Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) developers,” he said.

During the event, Joshi also launched a wind supply chain management portal designed to facilitate end-to-end tracking of wind energy components from manufacturing sites through deployment. The platform is expected to improve traceability, accountability and compliance across the wind energy value chain.

India recorded its highest-ever annual wind capacity addition of 6 GW during FY26, representing growth of nearly 46 per cent over the previous year. The country is currently the world’s third-largest manufacturing hub for wind turbines, with an annual manufacturing capacity of around 24 GW.

Joshi said future growth in the wind sector is likely to be increasingly driven by direct demand from industry, moving beyond the earlier phase when expansion was primarily supported through government procurement and policy incentives.

Referring to a study presented at the conference, which suggested that greater wind energy penetration could generate savings of nearly ₹2.3 lakh crore for the power sector, the minister said the government would examine the findings and explore ways to incorporate them into policy planning.