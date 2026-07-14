Renewables account for 31.7% of global power generation in 2024: IRENA

Renewable energy accounted for 31.7 per cent of global electricity generation in 2024, totalling 9,836 terawatt hours (TWh). It grew by 9.8 per cent in 2024 compared with the previous year, according to the Renewable Energy Statistics 2026 report released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on Tuesday. At the same time, non-renewable electricity generation increased by 1.4 per cent over the same period.

The IRENA report also showed that achieving global electrification of 35 per cent of energy demand by 2035 — as announced last month by the COP31 Presidency of Türkiye — would require renewables to increase their share in global electricity generation from 31.7 per cent in 2024 to 78 per cent by 2035.

“With renewable power generation clocking its fastest growth ever, the shift to clean energy is charging ahead, because it’s now cheaper, safer and faster to market, in stark contrast to this year’s ongoing fossil fuel cost chaos — driving inflation painfully higher for every economy, millions of businesses and billions of households,” said Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

However, he added that, despite this vast progress, the shift to clean energy is still far from fast or inclusive enough, and many vulnerable nations need significant support, making the full and timely delivery of all climate finance pledges essential.

In absolute terms, Asia led the world in renewable electricity generation in 2024, producing 4,589 TWh, with growth particularly strong in solar and wind power.

At the end of 2025, renewable capacity accounted for 5.2 TW, or 49.5 per cent of the global total. India’s renewable capacity increased 22.5 per cent in 2025 to 250.498 GW, second only to China, whose capacity increased by 24.2 per cent during the same period.

Globally, the share of renewables in total capacity expansion in 2025 was 85.7 per cent, down from 92.7 per cent in 2024.