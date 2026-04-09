West Asia conflict likely to weigh on India Inc's Q4 FY26 results

The combined net profits of the Nifty 50 companies are likely to grow 4.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26, as against 10 per cent in Q3FY26 and 7.6 per cent in Q4FY25, according to estimates by various brokerages.

If the estimates turn out correct, this will be the slowest earnings growth rate for the index companies in the last seven quarters.

According to brokerage estimates, the earnings slowdown is likely to be led by companies such as InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Dr Reddy’s Lab, Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, SBI Life Insurance, Wipro, and NTPC. At the other end of the spectrum, the brokerages expect high double-digit growth from Eternal (Zomato food delivery app), Tata Steel, Titan Company, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tech Mahindra, among others.

The combined net profits of the index companies excluding banks, financial services and insurance (BFSI) are likely to grow just 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, slowing from 9.9 per cent in Q3FY26 and 10.5 per cent in Q4FY25.

Excluding BFSI and oil & gas, their net profits are likely to grow just 3.1 per cent — the lowest in the last 13 quarters — and down sharply from 11.1 per cent in Q3FY26 and 17.3 per cent in Q4FY25.

The rise in energy prices due to the United States-Iran war is, however, likely to push up revenue growth.

The index companies’ combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of banks and non-bank lenders) are likely to grow 11.2 per cent in Q4FY26, an improvement from 10.4 per cent in Q3FY26 and 8.3 per cent in Q4FY25.

The analysis is based on the average earnings estimates of 47 among the 50 in the index.

Brokerages include Batlivala & Karani Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Nuvamam Axis Securities, and Kotak Institutional Equity.

The companies excluded from the sample are Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Adani Enterprises, and Jio Financial Services.

The biggest beneficiaries of the rise in commodity prices are likely to be companies dealing in oil and gas such as Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Reliance Industries, followed by those in mining & metals.

The combined net sales of ONGC and Reliance Industries are likely to grow 15.4 per cent in Q4FY26, up sharply from 6.2 per cent in Q3FY26 and 5.8 per cent in Q4FY25.

Similarly, the combined net sales of four mining & metal companies that are part of the index are likely to grow 10.3 per cent in Q4FY26, up from 7.8 per cent in Q3FY26 and 2.4 per cent in Q4FY25.

The revenue gains of energy and commodity producers are likely to be more than offset by lower demand in the rest of the economy from higher energy prices and a decline in the availability of industrial fuels such as natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The combined net sales of the index companies excluding the BFSI, oil & gas, and mining & metals sectors are likely to grow 13.3 per cent, slowing from 15.6 per cent in Q3FY26 but improving from 11.3 per cent in Q4FY25.

“Q4FY26E earnings are likely to stay soft — a continuance of the previous seven quarters. The overall profit growth to remain subdued at 8–9 per cent and likely to result in FY26 earnings being cut. Profits are likely to be weak/slow in banks, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), industrials, pharma, EMS (electronics manufacturing services), but strong in domestic auto, metals, retail,” wrote Prateek Parekh and Priyanka Shah of Nuvama Wealth Management in their earnings preview for Q4FY26.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equity (KIE) also expect single-digit growth in earnings.