Retail leasing drops to 1.95 msf in Q1 amid supply constraints: Report

India’s retail sector recorded a 10 per cent year-on-year and a 28 per cent sequential decline in leasing demand, reaching 1.95 million square feet across the top eight cities in Q1 2026, while supply constraints prevailed due to the absence of new mall supply, a Cushman & Wakefield report said. The decline followed a strong 2025 that saw 9.21 million square feet of leasing, the highest in the post-Covid period, signalling steady occupier interest.

Despite supply constraints, mall leasing rose to 47 per cent from 33 per cent a year ago, reflecting a preference for organised retail, while main streets retained a dominant 53 per cent share.

At the city level, Delhi-NCR led leasing activity with a 30 per cent share (0.59 million square feet), driven by sustained demand across malls and high streets, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai. Together, the top three markets accounted for 65 per cent of total leasing in Q1 2026, underlining their role as key demand anchors during the quarter.

Gautam Saraf, executive managing director (Mumbai and New Business), Cushman & Wakefield, said, “India’s retail real estate market is currently operating in a demand-led environment, where occupier interest continues to outpace the availability of high-quality retail space. This is being driven by sustained expansion from domestic retailers, increased participation from international brands, and a clear shift towards organised, professionally managed retail formats. While leasing volumes in Q1 2026 appear lower on a sequential basis, this largely reflects the limited availability of suitable supply.”

Category-wise, fashion and F&B continued to anchor demand, together accounting for 46 per cent of total leasing activity. Entertainment gained further traction during the quarter with an 11 per cent share, largely concentrated in malls, underscoring the rising importance of experiential retail formats.

Domestic retailers remained the primary drivers of leasing, accounting for 87 per cent of total absorption. Their presence in malls also strengthened, with the share rising to 43 per cent from 26 per cent in Q1 2025. Meanwhile, international retailers recorded a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in leasing volumes, with nearly 78 per cent of their activity concentrated in malls, highlighting a clear preference for high-quality, institutionally managed retail assets.

“The continued tightening of vacancies across Grade A and A+ assets further reinforces this dynamic. As new supply begins to enter the market from 2026 onwards, largely skewed towards premium developments, we expect this depth of demand to translate into more consistent leasing activity, while supporting the continued institutionalisation of India’s retail real estate landscape,” added Saraf.

This sustained demand for organised retail has led to tighter vacancies and firming rentals across premium assets. Grade A mall vacancy declined to 5.7 per cent in Q1 2026, while Grade A+ assets remained particularly constrained at 2.6 per cent, reflecting strong occupier preference for well-located, high-quality destinations. On the high street front, prime rentals rose 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 4.5 per cent year-on-year, with growth remaining selective and location-specific, driven by demand for prominent, high-visibility locations.

Supply constraints are set to ease, with 5.88 million square feet of retail space expected in 2026 and 14.94 million square feet over the next two years. This upcoming pipeline is likely to improve availability, sustain leasing momentum, and accelerate the premiumisation and institutionalisation of India’s retail real estate sector.