Why foreign-owned ecom firms' operating models are under the lens

The question mark is around the operating model of the big daddies of retail — both from America — under the current foreign direct investment (FDI) guidelines. One of them is Bentonville-headquartered Walmart, which holds a controlling stake in e-commerce major Flipkart. And the other is Seattle-based Amazon. Both Flipkart and Amazon are upping their quick commerce play, a development that the Indian retail ecosystem players fear would hit them hard.

For context, foreign e-commerce companies are allowed to do business through the marketplace model as opposed to the inventory-led format. Marketplace operators such as Amazon and Flipkart (Walmart) are permitted to have sellers on their platforms and those sellers own the goods (inventory) which are sold to customers. Indian companies in the e-commerce business can own the goods and sell them directly to the consumers.

This is not the first time that there’s noise around the business practices of foreign majors and their alleged violations of the rulebook in relation to anything from the legality of the operating model to predatory pricing and deep discounting. The protests of the domestic traders against foreign players — that started decades ago with an agitation against the government’s multi-brand retail policy — have resulted in a series of amendments in the FDI rules, intervention of the competition watchdog CCI (Competition Commission of India), Supreme Court observations, making of laws and keeping them in abeyance. But, the complaints — from different quarters of the domestic business — have remained.

Devangshu Dutta, founder and CEO of consulting firm Third Eyesight, argued that since 1996-97, when foreign investment in retail was first banned, governments of different political hues have been walking the regulatory tightrope with respect to foreign investment in retail, whether offline or online. “The government’s caution on retail policy was aimed at protecting domestic interests, though it is arguable whether it was for the small retailer, or the larger corporates who had identified this as a growth sector at the time,’’ Dutta said.

Industry watchers point out that there’s no comprehensive policy framework for the e-commerce sector in India. The policy, which has been in the making for years, is not even a talking point now, a source in the e-commerce industry said. “And, nobody is complaining,’’ he said, reasoning that there are multiple ministries and departments already governing the sector. Another e-commerce policy may complicate matters further, another source said.

Complex navigation

Even as there’s no single regulator or a comprehensive policy for e-commerce, companies doing business in this category need to engage with multiple ministries, departments and regulatory agencies, according to executives. Here’s how:

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is the nodal body for the FDI policy and e-commerce rules regarding marketplace versus inventory models. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has to be approached for anything related to export facilitation and authorisations in trade matters. The Ministry of Commerce is an important link when it comes to the export policy, trade facilitation and even FTA negotiations. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is critical for issues linked to data protection, intermediary guidelines and sovereign cloud frameworks. The Ministry of Labour has come into greater prominence ever since gig and platform workers were formally recognised under the Indian labour law.

Then, there are interactions with the CCI for any clarity on dominance and competition issues such as self-preferencing (when a digital platform uses its dual role as a marketplace operator as well as a participant to favour its products and services). Even the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the Department of Telecommunications come into the picture for regulations around cloud-based applications. As e-commerce companies go into remote areas, they may need satellite communication, adding the Department of Space in the list of agencies to tap.

On top of that, companies must comply with the Consumer Protection Rules for e-commerce.

The rulebook

Now, to the FDI guidelines, the conditions, the caveats and the gaps. DPIIT permits 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route for online business-to-business or marketplace models. FDI is prohibited in inventory-based models where an e-commerce entity directly owns and sells inventory to consumers.

Besides barring foreign marketplace entities from owning or controlling the inventory being sold, the rules don’t allow these platforms to influence prices of products. There must also be a level-playing field between a marketplace entity and the sellers or the vendors — not more than 25 per cent of the platform owner’s total sales can come from any single vendor or a group company. In the past, companies such as Amazon have had to tweak their business models to comply with this guideline.

However, according to analysts, there’s no written word in the rules about domestic e-commerce players with

substantial foreign capital.

Even as foreign marketplace entities can’t own the products sold on the platform, they are allowed to offer support services including warehouses, logistics, fulfillment and call centres among others. This suggests that foreign e-commerce companies can invest in dark stores and warehouses or get them on lease without having to own the products there. This too is open to interpretation.

Adding to the complexity, the government now allows 100 per cent FDI for retail trading, including through e-commerce, in case of food products manufactured in India. This was aimed to promote micro, small and medium enterprises and also create employment. Again, the rules regarding the marketplace inventory are ambiguous here, industry watchers said.

Export is another area where FDI relaxations have been discussed at length across ministries. The ambitious target of e-commerce exports from India, at about $300 billion by 2030, prompted the government to discuss the possibility of FDI-backed platforms holding inventory only for exports so that they could control the entire supply chain for the same. But, there’s no decision on that proposal yet.

According to Arvind Singhal, chairperson at consulting firm The Knowledge Company, no country in the world has a more complex regulatory landscape in retail (a trillion dollar sector) than India. “Foreign capital should not be a hurdle when it comes to holding inventory,’’ Singhal said. With data protection and artificial intelligence taking centre stage, distinctions such as inventory versus marketplace could impact the potential of the e-commerce sector, he said.

The road ahead

With quick commerce becoming the go-to model for any serious e-commerce player now, including Amazon and Flipkart, the e-commerce policy draft needs a total review. More policies are better avoided at a time when technology must move at a certain pace, Singhal pointed out.

Should the regulatory framework be tightened to keep a check on companies in the e-commerce space pegged at around $90 billion and expected to touch $250 billion by 2030?

“I don’t think there is a need for more stringent regulations,’’ Dutta said, adding that clarity of intent and implementation of that intent would be welcome. As for domestic traders and distributors,

Singhal said, “They should compete, rather than protest.’’