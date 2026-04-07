Retail sector buoyant in Q4, led by jewellery demand, say analysts

In a recent note, analysts at HSBC Global Investment Research stated that strong same-store sales growth (SSSG) for categories like jewellery can help the sector record an overall 23 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the March quarter.

“We expect Titan to continue to report strong revenue growth of 28 per cent YoY, driven by strong performance in the core jewellery business, with SSSG in the high-20s percentage point range,” they stated, while adding, “We expect Kalyan’s India business to report strong growth of 39 per cent YoY, driven by both SSSG and network expansion.”

With Trent’s revenue growth stabilising at 16–17 per cent, according to analysts, and Jubilant FoodWorks impacted by a cooking gas shortage in March, the overall sector remains poised for growth.

Meanwhile, analysts at Citi Research pointed to mixed trends across categories, with soft underlying demand.

“We expect revenue growth of consumer discretionary and retail companies, excluding jewellery and Lenskart, to remain subdued, led by a weak consumption environment,” they stated in a note.

For jewellery firms like Titan and Kalyan, analysts expect growth momentum “seen during Q3 to continue in Q4, led by high gold prices YoY and sustained strong demand.”

However, the quick-service restaurant (QSR) and lifestyle retailers are expected to announce subdued growth.

“In the QSR sector, we expect underlying demand trends to remain subdued. However, led by a favourable base and initiatives by the company, we expect Jubilant FoodWorks to report a like-for-like growth of 3.5 per cent. In the lifestyle segment, we expect apparel and footwear (excluding Trent) to report weak growth, led by a sustained slowdown. We expect Lenskart to report the highest revenue growth YoY (38 per cent) and Bata India to report the lowest revenue growth YoY (6 per cent),” they stated.

In its business update, Jubilant FoodWorks pointed to a 6.2 per cent YoY growth in standalone revenue from operations during the quarter, with a 0.2 per cent growth in like-for-like growth for Domino’s India. "During the quarter, net 69 stores were added to the JFL (Jubilant FoodWorks) group network, taking the total store count to 3,663 as of the end of the quarter. Domino’s India added 59 new stores, ending the quarter with 2,455 stores," the company added.