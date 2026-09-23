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Retail sector logs 10% growth in Aug on stable consumer demand: RAI survey

India's retail sector maintained a steady trajectory in August, recording a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) pan-India growth, according to a business survey by the Retail Association of India.

Retail inflation

Representative image for retail sector growth

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 11:57 PM IST

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India's retail sector maintained a steady trajectory in August, recording a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) pan-India growth, according to a business survey by the Retail Association of India.

Building on July's strong recovery, stable consumer demand across key regions and categories indicates strong industry preparation for the upcoming festive peak, it said.

For August this year, regional sales growth remained consistent across the country at 10 per cent, led by an 11 per cent growth in West India, which outperformed other zones.

South India followed closely at 10 per cent, matching the national average while East India and North India delivered stable growth trajectories during the month, registering 8 per cent and 9 per cent growth, respectively, RAI said.

 

According to the survey, essential and routine categories remained the primary growth drivers, with quick service restaurants (QSR) peaking at 15 per cent and food & grocery reaching 12 per cent during the previous month.

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Lifestyle segments such as apparel (10 per cent) and footwear (8 per cent) maintained steady expansion, whereas consumer durables and electronics stabilised around 7 per cent, following an earlier peak in April.

Growth had softened after April, when it stood at 7 per cent, dipping to a low of 5 per cent in May. It has climbed every month since, with June registering 6 per cent, July seeing 8 per cent, and 10 per cent in August, it said.

"While momentum softened following April, we have seen a clear and encouraging rebound since July. August's strong performance serves as a promising prelude to the upcoming festive season, and our focus now turns to precise execution and inventory planning to capture seasonal demand," said Kumar Rajagopalan, Executive Director and CEO at Retailers Association of India (RAI).

While India's internal consumption story remains resilient, RAI maintain a measured and cautious approach in light of broader global macroeconomic conditions, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian retail sector Retail sector Consumer demand

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 11:57 PM IST