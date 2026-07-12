Retailers set for strong Q1FY27 on healthy demand, store expansion

Brokerage reports said mass categories performed well during the quarter, with the sector also benefiting from store expansion.

The jewellery sector is also expected to post a strong quarter, aided by higher gold prices coupled with wedding and Akshaya Tritiya demand. However, brokerages noted that Adhik Maas (considered an inauspicious month to buy new things) affected demand.

"We believe that the mass categories have recovered well and this will directly benefit V-Mart and Bata, as both our coverage companies have higher exposure to the mass categories," Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said in its report ahead of the sector's earnings.

Axis Direct said in its report that it expects a steady performance from the retail sector in Q1FY27, helped by healthy store expansion, improving footfalls and resilient demand across value and premium segments.

"While revenue growth is likely to remain in line with Q4FY26 trends, profitability may be mixed due to higher promotional spending, adverse weather conditions in certain regions and elevated operating costs," the brokerage added.

It also said value retailers such as V-Mart are expected to benefit from improving demand in smaller towns, supported by same-store sales growth (SSSG) and continued store expansion, while premium players such as Ethos are likely to sustain their growth momentum, driven by strong brand traction and resilient demand from affluent consumers.

"The jewellery sector is set to report another quarter of strong double-digit value growth in Q1, supported by elevated gold prices, despite prices correcting by around 20 per cent from their peak levels," PL Capital said in its report on the sector.

Brokerage firm Systematix Institutional Equities also expects a strong performance from jewellery retailers. However, it pointed out that margins could remain under pressure.

In its pre-quarterly update, Titan Company, which houses Tanishq and CaratLane, said it saw growth in the jewellery business across its brand portfolio, with buyer growth in the early double digits and average ticket sizes growing in the high double digits.

"The core jewellery categories of plain and studded clocked growth (individually) in the mid-thirties, with coins continuing their investment-led strong double-digit growth momentum during this period," Titan Company said.

Systematix Institutional Equities also said in its report that the value fashion segment continues to perform, benefiting from the shift of customers from the unorganised to the organised sector and rising preference for competitive pricing in Tier-II towns and below.

It noted that V-Mart, V2 Retail and Trent reported year-on-year revenue growth of 23 per cent, 58 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively. It also said premium and branded apparel offtake has improved compared with the same period last year.

On footwear, Nuvama Institutional Equities said in its report that it expects Metro Brands to post a 15 per cent increase in its topline, while its sales per sq ft are expected to remain flat compared with last year. It also expects the footwear retailer's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin to contract by 30 basis points due to slow productivity.