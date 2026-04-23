Riico allows subdivision of large industrial plots, sets conditions

To accelerate industrial development and encourage entrepreneurs, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (Riico) has granted conditional approval for the subdivision of large industrial plots, a senior Riico official said.

“Under this decision, Riico allottees will now be able to divide their large plots into smaller parcels and sell them,” the official said.

Riico, a state government agency, develops industrial areas and also functions as a financial institution by providing loans to industries.

Entrepreneurs have long sought permission to subdivide large land parcels. The move is expected to improve land utilisation, accelerate economic activity in industrial zones, and support new investment and employment.

Riico has reinstated provisions under the “Disposal of Land Rules, 1979”, creating a framework for subdividing plots of 20,000 square metres or more. After subdivision, each resulting plot must be at least 500 square metres.

A plot can be subdivided only after seven years have elapsed from the original allotment, and only if it is free of disputes.

As part of the process, applicants must submit a proposed layout plan to Riico, which will require approval from the Land Plan Committee. If the plot is mortgaged to a bank or financial institution, a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the lender will also be mandatory.

After subdivision, the original allottee will be responsible, at their own cost, for providing essential infrastructure within the developed area, including roads, drainage, electricity, street lighting, rainwater harvesting systems, and water supply. These facilities must be provided within three years.

The subdivision fee has been set at 2 per cent of the prevailing rate for the relevant industrial area. The lease tenure of each subdivided plot will not exceed the remaining tenure of the original lease. It will also be mandatory for the new purchaser to start utilising the plot within two years of the registered deed.