RIICO invites bids for private industrial parks at 9 Rajasthan locations

Preparations are underway to develop world-class industrial parks across 645 hectares at nine locations in the state, the official added.

Under the policy, launched in March this year, private-sector industrial parks can be developed through four distinct models.

Under Model A, the entire project will be developed by a private developer on land allocated by RIICO. Under Model B, the developer will arrange 80 per cent of the required land, while RIICO will provide the remaining 20 per cent at prescribed rates.

In Model C, the developer will arrange the entire land parcel for the industrial park. Model D will follow the public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

The policy mandates a minimum land area of 50 acres and the establishment of at least 10 industrial units for setting up a private-sector industrial park.

RIICO Managing Director Suresh Ola said the policy aims to develop world-class industrial parks in the state while ensuring the scientific and sustainable use of land, water and energy resources, along with robust logistics infrastructure.

“This initiative will lead to the development of world-class industrial parks and position Rajasthan as a reliable and future-ready industrial destination, both domestically and internationally,” Ola said.

According to Ola, Model A parks will be developed on more than 374 hectares of RIICO land. The identified sites include about 58 hectares in Weatherlai village (Balotra), 38 hectares in Bijoli village (Dholpur), 23 hectares in Narbadiya village (Chittorgarh), 21 hectares in Kodia village (Bhilwara), 135 hectares across Rajaheda, Gudha Ashikpura and Noorpur villages (Dausa), 27 hectares in Mayeja village (Bundi), and 72 hectares in Bhakri Molas village (Didwana-Kuchaman).