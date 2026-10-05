RIICO land auctions fetch ₹569 crore from 128 investors in Rajasthan

Investors have shown keen interest in the e-auction of undeveloped and semi-developed plots organised by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) to boost industrial, logistics and tourism activities in the state, a senior official said.

“In the online bidding process that concluded on September 30, 128 investors participated for 12 plots spanning approximately 391 acres, generating revenue of ₹569 crore for RIICO. This reflects the keen interest of entrepreneurs in investing in the state and the growing confidence of investors in RIICO’s policies and schemes,” a RIICO official said.

The official said RIICO received significant interest in two plots offered at Maal ki Toos in Udaipur to promote tourism activities, with around 68 entrepreneurs participating in the bidding.

“The establishment of tourism-based projects on these plots is expected to provide fresh momentum to investment in the state's tourism sector,” he said.

Additionally, seven applications were received for a logistics plot planned at Rabadka in Bhiwadi, three applications for an industrial plot at IGP Jayrampura in Dausa, and 32 applications for four industrial plots at Bandikui (South West Zone, Dausa).

Similarly, six applications were received for two industrial plots at Tanaja ka Bansa in Rajsamand, while 12 applications were received for two industrial plots at Pipar in Udaipur.

The official said the land being offered by RIICO would provide significant opportunities for investors in the industrial, logistics and tourism sectors to establish businesses in the state.

He said the land is initially allotted for 33 years, with the option to extend the lease twice for 33 years each. At the end of the initial 33-year lease period, a land premium of 10 per cent will have to be paid for the first 33-year renewal term and subsequently for the second 33-year renewal term, based on the prevailing allotment rate in the respective industrial area at the time of renewal.

The official said the initiative was a significant step towards accelerating investment, industrial development, logistics infrastructure and tourism activities in the state, while facilitating easier land availability for new entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, to boost industrial development and investment, RIICO is making more than 500 plots across various industrial areas in Rajasthan available for allotment through e-auction.

According to RIICO’s website, the corporation has developed 446 industrial areas by acquiring more than 102,723 acres of land. It has catalysed investment of around ₹9,865 crores, with RIICO’s contribution to term loans at around ₹4,086 crore, and generated employment for around 1.13 lakh people. More than 42,344 industrial units are in production across these industrial areas.