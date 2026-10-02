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Home / Industry / News / RIL plans ₹1 trn investment to set up CBG projects in Andhra Pradesh

RIL plans ₹1 trn investment to set up CBG projects in Andhra Pradesh

Anant Ambani says the compressed biogas projects will create over 300,000 jobs and generate ₹600 billion in revenue for Andhra Pradesh over the next few decades

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani announces ₹1 trillion RIL investment in Andhra Pradesh CBG projects.

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

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Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is planning to invest ₹1 trillion to set up compressed biogas (CBG) projects in Andhra Pradesh, RIL Executive Director Anant Ambani said on Friday.
 
Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and Indian School of Agriculture at Madanapalle, Ambani said the country's farmers, who ensure food security, will now strengthen its energy security too, making India self-reliant in energy.
 
"That is why Reliance Industries is grateful to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the opportunity to invest ₹1 trillion in the state to set up compressed biogas plants," he said, adding that the projects will create over 3 lakh jobs and bring ₹60,000 crore in revenue to the state over the next few decades.
  
He also said that the state government's "Speed of Doing Business" is turning Andhra Pradesh’s ambition into an impressive investment pipeline. "Since June 2024, the state has approved 388 mega projects, with investment commitments exceeding ₹14 trillion and the potential to create nearly 11 lakh jobs, about a third of it headed to Rayalaseema," he said.
 
Ambani also added that RIL is proud to be part of this growth story with clean-energy projects. "From green energy to advanced manufacturing, this momentum gives real substance to your Swarna Andhra 2047 vision, aligned with Viksit Bharat," he said.

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Earlier this week, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had launched GOBARdhan, a central sector scheme designed to boost the CBG sector. The initiative is being hailed as a game-changer that will attract major investments through mega incentives.
 
The Scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet last month with an outlay of ₹23,731 crore, provides a 10-year framework from 2026-27 to 2035-36 for accelerating CBG development in India. It aims to increase domestic CBG production nearly 10-fold to around 5 million standard cubic meter per day (mscmd) with a long-term framework that gives investors and lenders greater certainty.
 

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Topics : Reliance Industries Andhra Pradesh Investment

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 9:00 PM IST