RIL plans ₹43,000 crore investment in Andhra coal gasification project

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) is planning to invest around ₹43,000 crore in an integrated underground coal gasification project in Andhra Pradesh over the next two years, with the overall investment potential estimated at ₹2.73 lakh crore in three phases through 2030, according to people familiar with the development.

The company is likely to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government for the project on Thursday. “RIL is planning to sign an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to invest ₹43,000 crore in two years for setting up an underground coal gasification project in the state,” a senior industry executive told Business Standard, requesting anonymity.

An email sent to the company seeking comments on the development remained unanswered. However, a senior Andhra Pradesh government official said the total investment in the complex would be around ₹2.73 lakh crore over three phases.

The executive said the company would use the latest technology to gasify coal in two coal blocks allocated to the company recently, and the ₹43,000 crore project would be executed in two phases.

“The first phase will involve exploration of the available coal resources and other activities requiring roughly ₹3,000 crore investment, while the second pilot phase will involve investment of ₹40,000 crore which will be followed by the commercial development in the third phase,” the executive said.

The project is expected to generate around 5,000 direct and 35,000 indirect jobs in the state. Under the proposed arrangement, the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will serve as the nodal agency, coordinating with various state government departments on land, water and power requirements, besides liaising with central ministries.

RIL has been awarded the Chintalpudi Sector A1 and Recherla coal blocks in Eluru district by the Union Ministry of Coal in Andhra Pradesh. In April this year, the coal ministry signed Coal Mine/Block Production and Development Agreements (CMDPAs) with RIL for the two coal blocks, marking the first-ever tranche of commercial coal mines in India to carry embedded provisions for underground coal gasification (UCG).

Unlike conventional surface coal gasification, which involves extracting coal from mines and converting it into gas at industrial facilities, the proposed project will use underground coal gasification. The technology involves converting coal deposits deep below the earth's surface into gas without extracting the coal through conventional mining. The gas produced is brought to the surface through wells and can be used as an energy source or industrial feedstock.

The project comes amid the government's broader push to promote coal gasification and reduce dependence on imported fuels and chemicals. In May 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a ₹37,500 crore incentive scheme to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects, offering financial support of up to 20 per cent of eligible plant and machinery costs.

The scheme is distinct from RIL's proposed underground gasification project. As RIL plans to venture into coal gasification, it will join the race with large companies like Adani Enterprises and state-backed NTPC Ltd, which have so far applied for incentives under the government's ₹37,500 crore surface coal gasification scheme.