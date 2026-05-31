Rising rentals: Tracing shifts in tenancy costs across India's cities

India’s rental housing market saw an 80 per cent spike in rent over the five years between 2021 and 2025, with rent in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram doubling on average, according to data by Magicbricks, a property data platform. Rent in Mumbai and Hyderabad has risen by over 90 per cent between 2021 and 2025. Rent rose by about 29-30 per cent between 2024 and 2025. The rent increased by 79.77 per cent between 2021 and 2025. The uptrend continues in 2026, with the January-March quarter showing a 14 per cent increase on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.