Royalty payable at dispatch rate, not contract rate, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that royalty on minerals is payable at the rate prevailing on the date of their actual dispatch or removal, and not at the rate in force when a contract is executed or payment is made.

In a ruling with implications for mineral auctions, mining contracts and project financing, a Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh held that a statutory enhancement of royalty under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, overrides any contrary contractual arrangement.

The dispute arose from the sale of iron ore through e-auctions conducted by a Monitoring Committee set up following the Supreme Court's intervention in the Karnataka mining scandal. BMM Ispat Limited had purchased iron ore stockpiles in 2014 when royalty was fixed at 10 per cent.

Before the company could lift the entire quantity, however, the Centre amended the MMDR Act with effect from September 1, 2014, increasing royalty on iron ore to 15 per cent.

The State recovered the differential royalty for ore removed after the amendment by adjusting over Rs 2 crore from the company's security deposit.

While the Karnataka High Court ordered a refund, the Supreme Court reversed that decision, holding that royalty liability crystallises upon physical removal of minerals.

The Court emphasised that Section 9 of the MMDR Act links royalty to the event of removal or consumption of minerals. Consequently, a contract entered into before a statutory revision cannot shield a purchaser from paying the enhanced rate once the amendment takes effect.

Law experts say the judgment largely clarifies and reinforces an already settled position rather than creating new law.

Ramanuj Kumar, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, noted that the Court has reiterated that royalty is payable at the rate applicable on the date of dispatch or removal and that contractual provisions cannot restrict the operation of a subsequent statutory amendment.

He said the ruling settles any lingering uncertainty regarding the applicability of enhanced royalty rates on iron ore removed after September 1, 2014, adding that the industry is unlikely to face adverse consequences because royalty revisions are ordinarily factored into commercial decision-making.

According to Ashutosh K Srivastava, partner at SKV Law Offices, the decision shifts the focus of royalty risk to the date of physical dispatch.

Buyers can no longer assume that the rate prevailing at the time of bidding will govern the entire transaction, he said. Instead, bid pricing, lifting schedules and downstream supply arrangements will have to account for the possibility of statutory revisions during the lifting period, he explained.

The judgment also confirms that contractual buffer clauses cannot insulate parties from legislative changes.

Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates, said the ruling reinforces the principle that royalty under the MMDR Act is a statutory levy rather than a purely contractual obligation.

By affirming that statutory mandates prevail over commercial agreements, the judgment strengthens the government's ability to revise and collect royalty and signals that investors, lenders and mining operators must factor change-in-law risks into project valuations and financing decisions, he said.