Royalty rate cuts aim to reduce costs, boost oil and gas exploration

Under the revised structure, the royalty rate has been reduced from 16.66 per cent to 10 per cent for onshore crude oil, from 9.09 per cent to 8 per cent for offshore crude oil, and from 10 per cent to 8 per cent for natural gas.

The revised structure aims at simplifying calculation methods and lowering the financial burden on energy companies. It is also part of wider efforts by the Centre to increase oil and gas production and reduce its energy import bill. India's domestic crude oil production, for instance, has dropped consistently from 30.5 million tonnes (MT) in FY2020-21 to 28.0 MT in FY2025-26. During the same period, crude oil imports have doubled in value from $62 billion to $123 billion, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), an arm of the oil ministry.

The royalty cuts follow amendments made in 2025 to the Oilfields Regulation and Development (ORD) Act and PNG Rules. The most significant intervention is for projects in difficult terrain such as deepwater and ultra-deepwater areas, which have been exempted from royalty payments for the first seven years, with concessional rates kicking in thereafter. In a bid to simplify the structure, the government has also introduced a flat deduction formula for wellhead price calculations, allowing a fixed deduction of 20 per cent towards post-production costs, which further lowers the effective cash outflow.

The royalty rationalisation exercise marks a new era for India's oil and gas regime by eliminating inconsistencies and driving growth in the upstream sector, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. "This landmark decision will be a major step toward regulatory clarity.... The revised Schedule removes long-standing inconsistencies across regimes go ensure a stable, predictable and investor-aligned framework for India's upstream sector. This decision is a culmination of a decade-long effort to modernize (sic) our regulatory landscape by replacing complexity with consistency to fuel India's energy future," Puri said in a social media post.

At least one large investor in India's upstream oil and gas sector, Vedanta Oil & Gas, part of billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources, welcomed the government's decision, saying the measure underscored the government's commitment to strengthening domestic exploration and production at a time of continued volatility in global energy markets and heightened focus on energy security.

"This reflects a progressive and reform-oriented policy approach aimed at building a globally competitive and investment-friendly upstream ecosystem in India. Given the inherently high-risk and capital-intensive nature of exploration and production, long-term policy visibility and fiscal stability are critical. Rationalisation of taxes and levies will enhance project viability and catalyse fresh investments by reinforcing investor confidence in the sector," a company spokesperson said.

How will lower royalties affect India's exploration and production sector? Experts say the royalty revision signals a clear push towards the upstream investment cycle because, instead of additional windfall taxes or incremental revenues from upstream public sector undertakings (PSUs), the government has chosen to improve domestic exploration and production (E&P) economics.

"We believe this indicates initial signs of a broader policy objective to accelerate oil and gas production by encouraging upstream capex and reducing India's import dependence," equity research firm Elara Capital said in a recent note.

The petroleum sector's contribution to the central government in the form of royalty on crude oil and natural gas stood at Rs 8,214 crore in FY2025-26, with an additional Rs 9,721 crore in royalty collected by state governments, taking the total to about Rs 18,000 crore. However, the combined royalty outgo has been witnessing a steady decline from around Rs 27,000 crore in FY2022-23 to Rs 18,000 crore in FY2025-26. The latest reductions are expected to push those collections even lower.

Experts say that while the cut in royalties will also help improve returns for E&P companies, challenges remain.

"For example, quality of prospectivity data, as we are still in the process of mapping our basins. This step in itself may not be sufficient to attract big oil companies," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head (Corporate Ratings), ICRA Ltd. "Also, it is a fact that big oil and gas companies are also looking at other more lucrative acreages or geographies globally. India has not been a very prospective region for them. Also, the fact that they are cutting down their own fresh spending under ESG plans, etc, prioritising funds to locations where prospectivity is very high, like Guyana or Nigeria. So, whether they will make a beeline for India, maybe or maybe not. So, overall it is a good step but we will have to see whether it will be a deal maker," he added.