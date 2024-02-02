Rural demand for FMCG may witness a revival over the next six months

Vimal Pande, Chief Executive Officer at the largest shaving cream company, Vi-John, said that currently there is a liquidity crunch in the market and a revival will be seen once the rabi crop is harvested

Rural demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is expected to witness a revival over the next six months on the back of expectations of a bumper rabi crop.

Consumer companies, however, expect the announcements made during the interim budget to provide a push to rural demand but over a period of time. Schemes like the Lakhpati Didi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana will all help in revving up rural consumption over a period of time.

“The budget is positive for rural consumption over a five-year horizon. The next six months, however, will depend on how the crop shapes up, and if the harvest is good, then demand will definitely pick up,” Angshu Mallick, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Adani Wilmar , told Business Standard.

Mallick said that wheat and mustard are expected to be bumper crops, however, the weather needs to be watched closely from February 15 to March 15, and hopefully, there won’t be any unseasonal rains.

Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at consumer goods company Parle Products, also echoed the same sentiment and said that the expectations of a bumper rabi crop will augur well for rural demand.

“The average has gone up, and this will benefit. However, the announcements in the budget will cause demand to pick up but over a period of time. With the announcements made in the budget which will encourage employment and also the higher amount allocated to capital expenditure will cause employment and yield results in the long run,” Shah explained.

Mallick also added that the upcoming elections will cause demand to increase in rural areas as spending during campaigns pushes for consumption as gatherings typically take place which causes at least higher consumption of foods.

However, Pande believes that consumers will continue to remain tight-fisted till the elections. “Rural markets aren’t doing well right now, but the rabi crop harvest will give some relief to the stress currently seen in the market,” he said.

Market research firm, NIQ’s (formerly known as NielsenIQ) Roosevelt Dsouza, Head of Customer Success, said that the emphasis on improved living standards through initiatives in housing, education, tourism, and loan schemes underscores a dedicated focus on consumer and industrial upliftment. "The substantial increase in capital expenditure is poised to enhance existing infrastructure, stimulating production and generating employment opportunities in both urban and rural India," he said.