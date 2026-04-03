Russia offers to 'steadily increase' crude oil, LNG supplies to India

The proposal followed a meeting in New Delhi between Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries. During his visit, Manturov also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

“Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the oil and gas sector. Denis Manturov confirmed that Russian companies have the capacity to steadily increase supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas to the Indian market,” said the Russian Embassy in India in a statement.

The talks extended beyond energy to include fertilisers, nuclear power, industrial cooperation, space and education.

India has sharply increased imports of Russian crude oil as supplies from the West Asia region have been disrupted by conflict. Data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler shows imports rose to a nine-month high of 2.03 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, up from 1.04 million bpd in February.

However, Indian refiners are now paying a premium of at least $6-7 per barrel for Russian oil, compared with earlier discounts of $8-10 per barrel before the conflict began. Russia’s latest assurance comes after India had been reducing crude purchases from Moscow amid pressure from the United States and the European Union. Analysts say the latest round of talks between Moscow and New Delhi could potentially reverse that trend.

India remains among the world’s largest crude oil consumers, with import dependence reaching around 90 per cent. The country also relies on LNG imports for roughly half of its domestic consumption. Although Russia exports LNG primarily to Europe, it is not currently a supplier of LNG to India.

The conflict involving the US-Israel combine and Iran has driven global energy prices sharply higher. Benchmark Brent crude rose to about $106.5 per barrel on Friday at 5.45 pm IST, compared with $74 before the conflict. India’s crude basket was priced even higher, at $120.84 per barrel as on April 1.

At the same time, India is facing a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with around 90 per cent of imports sourced from Gulf countries.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has held consultations with states and Union Territories to assess the situation. The ministry’s secretary, Neeraj Mittal, has directed authorities to prioritise LPG distribution for domestic and essential use, while maintaining vigilance against hoarding, diversion and misinformation.

In a statement, MoPNG said LPG supplies have been affected by the geopolitical situation but added that no shortages have been reported at distribution centres. Online LPG bookings have risen to 94 per cent across the industry, with approximately 5.5 million domestic cylinders delivered on Thursday.