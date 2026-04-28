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Home / Industry / News / Sahamati raises ₹50 crore from over 30 firms to boost digital finance infra

Sahamati raises ₹50 crore from over 30 firms to boost digital finance infra

The association said that the investment round represents an industry commitment to building a regulated digital public infrastructure layer for consent-based financial data sharing

savings account

Account aggregators participating in the round include OneMoney, Finvu, CAMS, and OMS

Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

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Sahamati, an industry alliance for the account aggregator ecosystem, has raised ₹50 crore from over 30 financial sector entities.
 
The association said the investment round reflects industry commitment to building a regulated digital public infrastructure layer for consent-based financial data sharing.
 
“By bringing together banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), fintechs, and ecosystem enablers, it signals a shift toward collective ownership of governance, interoperability, and standards,” it said in a statement.
 
The alliance will deploy the capital to deepen ecosystem participation, strengthen technical and policy frameworks, and build institutional capacity for scale.
 
“We are entering a phase where the ability to use data responsibly and intelligently will define competitive advantage in financial services. The account aggregator framework is not just an infrastructure layer. It enables a fundamentally new way of designing financial products and experiences, with the consumer firmly at the centre and in control of their data,” said BG Mahesh, chief executive officer (CEO), Sahamati.
 

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Account aggregators participating in the round include OneMoney, Finvu, CAMS, and OMS. 
Investors in the round include State Bank of India (SBI), SBI Funds Management, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, Bajaj Finserv, Zerodha, Dhan, Aditya Birla Group entities, Axis Bank, Axis Asset Management Company, Axis Securities, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, South Indian Bank, DMI Finance, KFin Technologies (KFin RTA), Dezerv, Angel One, INDmoney, Gromor Finance Private Limited, Innofin Solutions Private Limited (LendenClub), Fee Only Investment Advisers LLP, Narendra Finance Company Private Limited (Kosh), and Abbakus Asset Manager.
 
Account aggregators (AAs) are entities registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that facilitate the flow of financial data from financial information providers (FIPs) to financial information users (FIUs).
 
FIUs are entities that use customers’ data to offer financial products and services, while FIPs are entities that hold users’ financial data.

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

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