Salary hikes to moderate in FY27; EV sector remains top-paying industry

Salary increments across industries are expected to range between 8.6 per cent and 10.2 per cent in 2026–27 (FY27), narrowing from the 6.2–11.3 per cent range recorded in 2025–26 (FY26), according to a report by TeamLease Services released on Tuesday.

The report, titled Jobs and Salaries Primer 2026–27, showed that the electric vehicles (EVs) and EV infrastructure sector is projected to remain the highest-paying industry, with salary growth of 10.2 per cent in FY27, though lower than the 11.3 per cent recorded a year ago.

Consumer durables are expected to witness one of the sharpest slowdowns, with salary increments easing to 9 per cent from 10.7 per cent last year, while non-banking financial companies are projected to see salary growth moderate to 8.9 per cent from 10.4 per cent in FY26.

“While salary increments are moderating compared to last year, not all functions are moving at the same pace. In FY27, the gap between high-impact and support functions is becoming more visible, with pay growth increasingly aligned to business-critical priorities,” the report observed.

Financial technology (fintech) is expected to record salary growth of 10 per cent in FY27, while healthcare and pharmaceutical (pharma), and power and energy are projected to offer increments of 9.7 per cent and 9.6 per cent, respectively, according to the report.

“These industries — EV and EV infrastructure, fintech, healthcare and pharma, and power and energy — continue to command the strongest salary growth, driven by capital intensity, regulatory momentum, digital adoption, and the long arc of the energy transition,” the report said.

At the lower end of the spectrum, textiles are expected to post salary increments of 8.6 per cent, followed by construction and real estate at 8.7 per cent, and banking and telecommunications at 8.8 per cent each.

However, not all sectors are seeing a slowdown. Educational services are projected to see salary growth rise sharply to 9 per cent from 6.2 per cent a year ago, making the sector one of the strongest year-on-year gainers, the report said. The business process outsourcing sector is expected to improve to 9 per cent from 6.7 per cent, while banking is projected to edge up to 8.8 per cent from 8.1 per cent amid growing demand for digital banking, cybersecurity, and technology-led operations.

Across functions, engineering and information technology (IT) continue to attract the highest salary hikes, with projected increments of 9.9 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively, the report showed. Sales and marketing roles are expected to see 9.7 per cent salary growth, supported by demand from organised retail, quick commerce, and direct-to-consumer businesses. Finance is projected at 9.5 per cent, while human resources and customer service functions are expected to record increments of 9 per cent and 8.9 per cent, respectively.

“India’s salary landscape in FY27 is becoming more differentiated and execution-led. Increment trends are increasingly being shaped by sector-specific growth and specialised skills. At the same time, compensation growth is no longer concentrated only in traditional metro markets. Emerging cities are steadily strengthening their position in the talent economy, supported by industrial expansion, enterprise investments, and evolving business ecosystems,” said Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president at TeamLease Services.

The highest variation in salaries is expected in sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, infrastructure, insurance, banking, and healthcare. Meanwhile, the lowest variation is expected in IT, fintech, power and energy, and travel and hospitality. “Lower variance in technology and consumption industries signals tighter temp-perm parity, unlike regulated industries, where gaps remain pronounced,” the report said.

Among cities, Chennai is projected to lead salary growth with increments of 9.7 per cent, followed by Pune and Hyderabad at 9.6 per cent each, and Ahmedabad at 9.5 per cent. The report said that while metro cities continue to dominate salary growth, non-metro centres such as Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, and Jaipur are becoming increasingly competitive, driven by manufacturing expansion, industrial corridor development, and rising enterprise investment.

At the role level, electrical engineers are expected to receive the highest salary hikes at 11.2 per cent, followed by project engineers at 10.7 per cent. IT support executives, system administrators, quality assurance engineers, and site engineers are also projected to see double-digit salary growth, reflecting continued demand for engineering and technology talent, the report said.