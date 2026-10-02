Sandeep Goyal elected president of Advertising Agencies Association
Dr Sandeep Goyal, chairman and MD of Rediffusion Brand Solutions, will head the Advertising Agencies Association of India, while Jaydeep Gandhi of Another Idea was elected vice-president
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Dr Sandeep Goyal, chairman and managing director of Rediffusion Brand Solutions, has been elected president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the 2026-27 term.
Goyal was elected at the association’s annual general body meeting held recently in Mumbai, a media release issued on Friday read.
Jaydeep Gandhi, founder of Another Idea, has been elected vice-president of the association.
Elected members of the AAAI board include:
- Sam Balsara: Chairman and managing director, Madison Communications
- Priyanka Chatterjee: Director, Standard Publicity
- Tanya Goyal: Director, Everest Brand Solutions
- Santosh Kumar: Chief operating officer, Innocean Worldwide Communications
- Kunal Lalani: Managing director, Crayons Advertising
Some other board members are Chandramouli Muthu, executive director at Maitri Advertising Works in Kochi; K Srinivas, managing director of Sloka Advertising in Hyderabad; and Ajit Varghese, group chief executive officer for media and out-of-home at Platinum Advertising.
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Srinivasan K Swamy, the immediate past president, will continue to be associated with the board as an ex-officio member for 2026-27.
What is AAAI?
The AAAI is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association representing advertising agencies in India. It was established in 1945.
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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST