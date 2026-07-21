Sankriti Museum artefacts, textiles find a new home at Humayun's Tomb

From painted wooden toys and peacock-shaped inkwells to vintage trade and farming equipment and home shrines, the Sankriti Museum collection of over 2,000 artefacts is a visual representation of how Indians once lived. After being at the site for over four decades, these artefacts, along with 500 textiles, are finding a new home from today at the Humayun's Tomb World Heritage Site Museum. While the exact date of some of the artefacts is unknown, most are part of a collection from the 18th century onwards.

The invaluable collection of textiles and everyday art by Sankriti founder O P Jain was gifted to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) by the Sankriti Board of Trustees in 2023. "Most of the artefacts were in a very stable condition and required only cleaning from our side," said Achal Pandya, head of conservation at IGNCA. The IGNCA has partnered with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) for the display and showcase. The Sankriti Museum gallery will be open to the public from August 1. The collaboration between the IGNCA and AKTC will continue to organise research, dissemination and public programmes focused on the museum's collections.

All 2,000 artefacts will be on display, and 100 textiles will be displayed on a rotational basis. "We wanted to keep the essence of Sankriti alive, where it was displayed like this. Moreover, the beauty of these artefacts is reflected more when they are displayed together — as a group," said Ratish Nanda, chief executive officer (CEO) of AKTC. "All these are reminders of what we actually were and how we have evolved," he said.

In terms of utility, the items are similar to those used today. For example, makeup boxes, kitchen rolling pins, locks, lamps and religious artefacts. The aesthetic, however, lies in the visual appeal and the detailing of the handcrafted items. The textiles, too, range from Jamdani from Bengal and Ikat from Andhra Pradesh to shawls from Kashmir and embroideries from Kutch.

The originality of Sankriti Kendra is also visible in the museum's courtyard, which now displays clay horses and elephants from the Ayyanar terracotta tradition of Tamil Nadu — an identity of Sankriti Kendra.