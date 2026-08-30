Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan named among TIME's top AI leaders

Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam AI, has been named one of the 100 most influential leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) by TIME Magazine.

"This recognition reflects his work over the decades building the rails that make technology more useful and accessible to people," Sarvam wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Sarvam, the Indian frontier model company, is now backed by HCLTech and Nvidia and is currently valued at about $1.5 billion.

Sarvam AI was selected by the IndiaAI Mission this year to build the country’s first sovereign LLM ecosystem, developing an open-source 120-billion-parameter AI model to enhance governance and public service access through use cases like 2047: Citizen Connect and AI4Pragati.

It launched two indigenous large language models earlier this year, specifically trained on Indian languages, as LLM makers compete in one of the world's most linguistically diverse nations.