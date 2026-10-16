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Satcom row: Reliance welcomes competition, says Indian laws apply to all

Reliance Industries welcomed competition from Elon Musk's Starlink in India's satellite communications market but stressed that all operators must comply with Indian laws.

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Reliance Industries has welcomed competition from Elon Musk's Starlink in India's satellite communications market, while stressing that all operators must comply with Indian laws and regulations.

Press Trust of India
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

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Reliance Industries on Friday broke its silence on American billionaire Elon Musk’s public criticism of India’s satellite communications (satcom) landscape, saying it sees a competitive market as the true test of who serves customers best, and welcomes competition, including from Starlink, but asserted that every player must obey Indian laws.
 
In its first direct response to Musk’s recent barbs, the company said it was placing “the facts on record.” Musk had criticised Reliance and argued that more competition would benefit consumers in satcom.
 
“At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best,” the Mukesh Ambani-led company said in a statement.
  
The company backed its stance citing Jio’s own record. Jio entered India’s crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer, and in a matter of just 10 years, earned the trust of over 530 million customers, offering Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world, it said.
 
“We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” the statement said.

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Reliance said India’s openness to investment and innovation, homegrown or international, rests on the rule of law.
 
“Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law,” it said.
 
As the government has maintained, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign, Reliance said, adding “Jio’s own satellite services await clearances”.
 
Earlier this week, addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said his satcom venture Eutelsat OneWeb was significantly ahead of Musk’s Starlink in the queue to launch services in India.
 
Government sources, responding to the controversy surrounding Starlink and Musk’s recent claims, have made it clear that any company operating in India must comply with the law of the land. The Centre’s position has been clear and consistent throughout, they added.
 
“Government’s position has been very clear, and was so even at the time they had applied, that if you don’t follow Indian laws, you cannot do business here... So to do business here, you have to follow Indian laws,” sources had said.
 
“I think I am significantly ahead in the queue from him. I applied five years back,” Mittal said, and added, “We don’t have the permission, so we’ll be very happy to get it at least a few days before him”.
 
Mittal said OneWeb’s ground network has been ready for three years, and its satellites have been hovering over India for five years, but the company is still awaiting permission to begin commercial operations.
 
The pushback from Mittal, and now Reliance, comes after Musk accused powerful business interests of blocking Starlink’s entry into India. In a series of posts on social media platform X recently, Musk took aim at Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, sarcastically addressing him as “Prime Minister Ambani” and questioning whether he wielded greater influence over India’s decisions than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Musk has alleged that some business groups are seeking to preserve a “monopolistic chokehold” on Indian consumers. However, the Ministry of Communications rejected the charge, describing suggestions that the regulatory framework or its application was unfair or discriminatory as “baseless and misconceived”.
 
The dispute comes at a consequential time for Reliance, which is preparing for the initial public offering of Jio Platforms, its digital services business. Jio has set a price band of ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 a share for its offer of up to 27 crore new shares, about 3 per cent of the existing capital, with no offer-for-sale component.
 
At the top of the band, the sale would raise about ₹30,213 crore and value the firm at ₹10.3 trillion.

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Topics : Elon Musk Reliance Group Mukesh Ambani Satellite broadband

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 11:45 PM IST