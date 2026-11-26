The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to come out with a revised draft of mandatory front-of-pack nutrition labelling (FoPNL) guidelines within 10 weeks.

In its judgment, a two-judge Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said the proposed front-of-pack label warning framework suggested by the FSSAI was lacking on several fronts and, therefore, would not be followed.

In the revised draft that FSSAI must release by February 4, the Supreme Court has directed the food regulator to recalculate the threshold level of each nutrient of concern.

The two-judge Bench said the FoPNL guidelines, based on the 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians, shall not be used.

For example, for the revised FoPNL guidelines, the FSSAI will now have to consider total sugar, saturated fat and salt in packaged food, instead of relying only on the added sugar, fat and salt components of the packaged food product.

Additionally, the two-judge Supreme Court Bench on Thursday also directed that the new FoPNL norms will use separate hexagonal warning labels for each nutrient of concern.

“The FSSAI shall ensure that each hexagon in the FoPNL carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient of concern, together with the corresponding words ‘High Fat’, ‘High Sugar’ or ‘High Salt’, as the case may be,” the top court said.

The size of each warning hexagon must be proportionate to the principal display panel of the package, with each occupying at least 4-5 per cent of the panel, unless there are explicit reasons for departing from this requirement.

The regulator must also prescribe a font size that makes the warnings prominent and easily readable under normal conditions of purchase.

The court further directed that food products exempted from the labelling requirements must be identified through a comprehensive list, with sufficient clarity and justification.

Products that ought to carry warnings should not be allowed to escape the framework through exemptions, the court said, cautioning that FSSAI must closely monitor product reformulation after the regulations come into force and take appropriate measures, including changes to existing regulations where necessary, if manufacturers use artificial preservatives and other additives to defeat the purpose of the warning labels.

In an earlier hearing in this case, the FSSAI told the top court it could finalise the draft FoPNL regulations within about four months of the November 26 judgment and bring them into force as soon as possible.

In its judgment on Thursday, the apex court accepted the FSSAI’s proposal to give food business operators (FBOs) a 365-day transition period from the date the regulations are notified to shift to mandatory FoPNL. The period will be treated as a voluntary implementation period, allowing companies time to use existing packaging material and avoid commercial hardship.

While agreeing to the one-year transition window from the date of notification of the new FoPNL norms, the court cautioned against misusing this time and said FSSAI should set sub-deadlines for different stages and monitor whether food businesses are meeting them.

The FSSAI must also prevent companies from printing or distributing large quantities of packaging without warning labels, or ramping up production of unlabelled products to keep them in the market beyond the transition period, the top court said.

In addition, the food regulator must draw up a clear plan to phase out products already manufactured without labels and prevent excessive production of such goods during the transition period.

“While we are, in principle, in agreement that the proposed transition period is reasonable, we are conscious of the laxity that may be shown, and the mischief that may be played, during the said period,” the judgment said.

No further extension should ordinarily be granted, and non-compliant FBOs must be dealt with strictly in accordance with law, the court said.

In addition to the FoPNL norms, the judgment also directed the Union government to ensure strict implementation of existing regulations on safe food and balanced diets in schools.

School curricula should include changes to improve nutritional awareness, alongside practical learning through interactive workshops and extracurricular activities, the court said.

An executive from an FMCG company said that it may come down to FSSAI opting for the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management's (NIFTEM's) view on FOPL, which could be better than the earlier recommendations. In hindsight, the Health Star Ratings seemed to be a better option, the executive said.

“The Supreme Court’s order is a significant step towards ensuring a scientifically balanced and practical FoPNL framework. AICPDF (All India Consumer Products Distributors Association) has never opposed consumer awareness; our concern has always been the disproportionate impact of aggressive warning-label regulations on India’s domestic MSMEs and traditional trade,” Dhairyashil H. Patil, national president, AICPDF, said in a release.

Welcoming the top court’s decision on FoPNL, Kajal Debnath, chief regulatory officer at DFM Food and the North Zone chairman of the All India Food Processors Association, said they looked forward to working with the FSSAI on developing regulations on the per-serve approach.