SC dismisses Centre's review plea in GST ITC case vs Airtel, Indus

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed the Centre’s review petitions against its August 2025 judgment upholding input tax credit (ITC) claims by Bharti Airtel and Indus Towers on goods and services used for setting up mobile towers.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale, hearing the review petitions filed by the Office of the Commissioner of CGST (Appeals-1), Delhi, and others, said there was no apparent error in the earlier judgment warranting reconsideration.

The court condoned the delay in filing the review petitions but found no merit in the Centre’s challenge. “We have carefully considered the review petition(s) as well as the grounds set out therein,” the Bench said, adding that there was “no error apparent on the face of the record” in the challenged order. The review petitions were consequently dismissed.

According to a senior sector expert, the decision will provide finality to the telecommunications (telecom) tower industry.

The petitions arose from the SC’s August 8, 2025, judgment in three special leave petitions concerning Airtel and the tax treatment of telecom towers. The latest order also disposed of pending applications. “The ruling is a significant positive for the sector, improving returns on new deployments and potentially enabling recovery of previously disputed credits. Overall, the judgment strengthens the economics and tax efficiency of the telecom tower business model,” Indus Towers said in its annual report for 2025-26, issued on July 28, referring to the SC’s August 2025 judgment.

In the ruling, the apex court had upheld the Delhi High Court’s (HC’s) decision allowing telecom companies to claim ITC on goods and services used for installing mobile towers. The revenue department had argued that towers, being fixed to the ground through foundations and structural support, constituted immovable property and therefore fell within the ITC restriction under Section 17(5)(d) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act.

The companies had contended that telecom towers were essentially movable equipment capable of being dismantled and relocated, with the concrete foundation serving only to provide stability.

The Delhi HC had ruled that the test of immovability required permanence and attachment to the earth. It also held that the exclusion of telecom towers from the definition of “plant and machinery” under the explanation to Section 17(5) did not, by itself, make them immovable property. The issue in the case originated in 2024, when from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Ghaziabad issued a show cause notice to Indus under Section 74 of the CGST Act 2017, disallowing it ITC on diesel generator sets, battery banks, air conditioners etc. comprising passive infrastructure assets. The notice covered FY18 till FY24, amounting to ₹5,454.6 crore, which was quashed by the Delhi High Court.

The dispute had major implications for the telecom sector, where tower deployment and maintenance constitute a substantial capital expenditure. Denial of ITC could have increased the effective cost of telecom infrastructure.

For Indus Towers, the country’s largest telecom infrastructure provider, the dispute involved show-cause proceedings across multiple goods and services tax (GST) registrations and ITC claims relating to telecom tower infrastructure.

The SC’s dismissal of the review petitions leaves its earlier ruling undisturbed. The matter was considered by circulation on Wednesday.