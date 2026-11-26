India's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that separate warning labels should appear on ​the front of food packaging for each ​nutrient of concern, tightening a government proposal which had ‌called for a single warning label.

India is in the midst of an unprecedented food safety crackdown, including nationwide raids against restaurants, amid concern over poor hygiene and standards. The government's plan for front-of-pack red warning labels came after heated public debate on the lack of such measures.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said the government needs to tighten its proposal, mandating separate hexagon-shaped ‌warning label for high salt, sugar and fat on the front of packs, not only one as proposed earlier by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

The authority shall ensure that a separate hexagon for each "nutrient of concern, each containing the word high fat, high ​sugar, high salt ... rather than a single combined hexagon," the Supreme Court said ‌while pronouncing the verdict.

The order will be a setback to the $100 billion food and drinks industry that ​has ‌long opposed such labels, but was welcome by health activists ‌who have called for them.

"This is certainly a landmark development in the nutritional history of the country," said ‌Rajiv Shankar ​Dvivedi, the lead ​counsel for non-profit "3S And Our Health" which had challenged the government in the Supreme Court for the ‌lack of ​warning labels.