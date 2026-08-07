SC notice to telcos on Centre's plea against one-time spectrum charge order

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on the Centre's appeal against a Bombay High Court judgment that struck down the retrospective levy of one-time spectrum charges (OTSC), reviving a long-running dispute over spectrum pricing that carries financial implications of more than ~20,000 crore for the telecom sector.

A Bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan issued notice on the Union government's appeal against the June 8 judgment, and granted two weeks to the telecom companies to respond.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee defended the levy, arguing that spectrum is a scarce public resource that must be priced at market value.

"Spectrum belongs to the people. I hold it in trust. It's a privilege which is given to them. They are telecom companies. They should give a market rate," he said.

The Centre also opposed the release of bank guarantees furnished by the telecom operators, telling the Court that the dispute involved more than ~3,300 crore. "This is public money. This is not the government only," the court was told.

Counsel for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea supported the Bombay High Court ruling, contending that businesses cannot be subjected to substantial retrospective financial liabilities years after spectrum allocations have been made, and payments completed under the prevailing licensing regime.

The Union government also urged the Court to hear the matter alongside pending appeals arising from the Madras High Court's decision in Aircel Limited versus Union of India, which had upheld the validity of the OTSC levy. The Bench, however, deferred a decision on tagging the cases to the next hearing.

The dispute traces its origins to the aftermath of the Supreme Court's landmark 2012 judgment cancelling 122 telecom licences. Later that year, the Department of Telecommunications sought to impose a one-time charge on spectrum held beyond 6.2 MHz for the period between July 1, 2008 and December 31, 2012. The levy was calculated using prices discovered in the 2012 spectrum auction.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea challenged the demands, arguing that neither the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, nor their licence agreements permitted the government to retrospectively alter the financial terms of existing licences. They also contended that spectrum usage had already been factored into the revenue-sharing framework introduced under the National Telecom Policy, 1999, and that they had paid additional charges whenever spectrum allocations were enhanced.

In June this year, the Bombay High Court accepted the telecom companies' challenge, holding that licences granted under Section 4 of the Telegraph Act are contractual in nature and that the government could not unilaterally rewrite their financial terms by imposing a retrospective levy. It quashed the government's decisions and the consequential demand notices and directed the Centre to return the bank guarantees furnished by the companies.

The High Court also disagreed with the Madras High Court's 2016 ruling in the Aircel case, resulting in conflicting High Court decisions on the validity of the levy.

According to regulatory filings, Airtel had disclosed OTSC liabilities of over ~15,000 crore, while Vodafone Idea had reported dues of nearly ~7,000 crore. Industry estimates suggest that the High Court's ruling provided relief exceeding ~20,000 crore to the two operators.

The Supreme Court's eventual decision is expected to settle the validity of the one-time spectrum charge and resolve the conflicting positions adopted by the Bombay and Madras High Courts.