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Home / Industry / News / SC refuses to pause KG basin gas dispute as RIL seeks mediation route

SC refuses to pause KG basin gas dispute as RIL seeks mediation route

Supreme Court of India declines to halt hearings in KG basin gas dispute involving Reliance Industries Limited and the Centre

SC, Supreme Court

The CJI observed that hearings would continue unless both sides jointly informed the court that a settlement had been reached | (Photo:PTI)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:33 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pause proceedings in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin gas migration dispute involving the Centre and a consortium led by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).  
This comes even as the consortium said it would approach the Centre seeking conciliation or mediation in the matter.
The court is hearing appeals filed by RIL and its partners, UK-based BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited and Canada’s Niko (NECO) Limited, challenging a Delhi High Court ruling in the KG-D6 gas migration dispute. 
RIL challenged the high court order which upheld the Centre’s claim that the Mukesh Ambani-led company and its consortium partners had siphoned gas from deposits of ONGC block in the basin, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.  
 
RIL’s allocated gas block was next to the one being operated by ONGC. 

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The issue was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday. The CJI observed that hearings would continue unless both sides jointly informed the court that a settlement had been reached. 
The development came a day after the Centre alleged that the consortium had “virtually committed a theft” of natural gas belonging to state-run ONGC from adjoining offshore fields in the KG basin. 
The matter is being heard by a Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
“Petitioners will today approach the government...petitioners will write to the central government to attempt reconciliation or mediation. This is an ongoing contract and we are still in a contractual relationship with them,” counsel for the consortium, including advocates Sameer Parekh and Mahesh Agarwal, told the court. 
Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, opposed any pause in the proceedings and urged the Bench to continue hearing the appeals.
 

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Topics : Supreme Court KG Basin Reliance Industries

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

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