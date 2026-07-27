SC refuses to stay Delhi HC order in Sun Pharma-Intas trademark dispute

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday allowed Ahmedabad-based Intas Pharmaceuticals to make and sell its anti-cancer drug under the name Bevatas, rejecting objections from Sun Pharma Laboratories, which markets its drug under the name Bevetex. The apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court (HC) order refusing interim relief to Sun Pharma in its trademark dispute with Intas over the branding of rival cancer drugs. However, the top court directed that certain adverse observations made by the HC against Sun Pharma be deleted from the judgment.

Appearing for Sun Pharma, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that the similarity between the competing trademarks for prescription cancer drugs raised serious public health concerns.

Relying on SC precedents, he submitted that confusingly similar names for Schedule H medicines could lead to dispensing errors, particularly because doctors' prescriptions are often difficult to read, making confusion at the pharmacy level a real possibility.

A Schedule H drug is a prescription medicine under India's Drugs and Cosmetics Rules that cannot be retailed without a registered medical practitioner’s prescription.

Senior Advocate Dr A M Singhvi, representing Intas, opposed the plea, contending that Sun Pharma had abandoned its passing-off claim before the HC, and had failed to establish any actual or likely confusion between the rival marks.

He argued that the medicines are dispensed through a highly regulated process involving multiple levels of verification. In Sun Pharma's case, the drugs are supplied through a cold-chain distribution network directly to hospitals, making the possibility of confusion highly unlikely.

Singhvi also pointed out that the Delhi HC — at both single-judge and division-bench levels — as well as the Supreme Court had previously concluded that the competing trademarks were not deceptively similar.

Accepting the HC's assessment, the apex court held that the likelihood of confusion appeared too remote and found no reason to interfere with the division bench's refusal to grant interim injunction.

At the same time, the SC bench took exception to certain observations in the HC judgment questioning Sun Pharma's motives for pursuing the litigation. While leaving the operative directions undisturbed, it ordered that the adverse findings in certain paragraphs of the challenged HC judgment be set aside.