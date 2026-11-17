India's estimated annual feedstock base of 472 million tonnes (MT) could support compressed biogas (CBG) production of 62 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), equivalent to 80 per cent of the country's projected natural gas demand in 2030, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and EY-Parthenon.

The estimated production potential of 62 mtpa would exceed India's projected liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports of around 40 MT in 2030. This suggests that the domestic resource base for CBG could theoretically substitute the entire projected import volume. Such substitution could avoid around $20.6 billion in annual LNG import expenditure, calculated at 2025-26 import prices, the report said.

However, despite rapid growth over the past six years, a significant gap remains between project registrations and those progressing to construction and commissioning. Converting the project pipeline into operational capacity remains a key challenge to scaling up the sector, it said.

India's CBG sector needs to substantially increase production to meet the rising demand expected from the CBG Blending Obligation, which will reach 5 per cent from FY29 onwards.

The report said the evolving policy framework for CBG has improved the investment case by strengthening pricing, financing and offtake visibility. Assured offtake and administered pricing provide greater revenue visibility, while capital and credit support can ease financing constraints. Measures to support pipelines and feedstock availability are also expected to address operational bottlenecks.

"Nevertheless, commercial scale-up will depend on translating policy support into reliable execution, particularly through secure year-round feedstock supply, timely project commissioning, sustained plant utilisation, competitive delivered costs, adequate pipeline and cascade connectivity, and viable markets for FOM and LFOM," it said.

Addressing these constraints and developing demand beyond the blending obligation will be critical to converting India's substantial resource base and project pipeline into a reliable, commercially sustainable and scalable CBG ecosystem, the report said.