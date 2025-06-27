Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Sebi streamlines minimum information rules for RPTs from September

Sebi streamlines minimum information rules for RPTs from September

From September 1, companies must provide detailed certificates, valuations and disclosures to audit committees and shareholders for related party transactions

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The new standards will not apply to transactions entered into individually or those valued at less than ₹1 crore.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revised the minimum information that companies must provide to their audit committees and shareholders for the approval of related party transactions (RPTs). The new standards will come into effect from September 1.
 
Sebi initially issued the minimum standards in February 2025. However, after consulting with industry players, the standards have been revised. The updates are based on feedback from industry associations such as Assocham, FICCI and CII.
 
Under the revised standards, company management will be required to provide a certificate confirming that the terms of RPTs are in the best interest of the listed company. Additionally, a valuation or other report from an external party will also be mandatory. 
   
Gaurav Pingle, a company secretary, noted that the inclusion of the managing director, whole-time director or manager to certify that RPTs are in the company’s interest is necessary, as many companies have promoters or executive directors on their boards. Previously, only the chief executive officer or chief financial officer were permitted to provide this certification.

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi extends investor-protection rule to passive mutual fund breaches

PremiumNew fund offerings, Mutual Funds, Market volatility, MF investors, NFOs

Mutual fund schemes renamed to align with the Sebi category norms

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital gets Sebi nod for $2 bn IPO, likely India's biggest in 2025

CPSU, SEBI, public shareholding, LIC, IDBI Bank, MPS norm, divestment, financial sector, minimum public holding, equity shares

Best of BS Opinion: Startups get a boost, higher education needs a leg-up

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi fines IAGF, trustee and managers ₹29 lakh for AIF rule breaches

 
Furthermore, Sebi has now prescribed the content of the certificate. The audit committee may seek additional information if needed. This will include details of previous transactions with the related party, as well as the relationship and ownership structure of the entity.
 
“Sebi has streamlined the information required from management on related party transactions and included relevant details for decision-making. Additional details for transactions involving royalty payments have also been rationalised,” said Pingle.
 
The 29-page document outlining the minimum information requirements also mandates the disclosure of the total amount of all transactions undertaken by the listed company or its subsidiary with the related party in the current financial year. Any defaults made by the related party during the last financial year must also be disclosed.
 
“The audit committee may, at its discretion, comment on the information provided by management. Such comments and the rationale for not approving an RPT shall be recorded in the minutes of the audit committee meeting,” the standards specify. 
 
“This amendment, aligned with Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement and enforceable immediately with penalties under Section 11B of the SEBI Act, 1992, empowers audit committees and shareholders with enhanced transparency and accountability. It also strengthens corporate governance by fostering comparability and reducing the risk of manipulative transactions across the industry,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates.
 
The standards specify different sets of information required for different classes of RPTs, which have been classified into seven categories. The market regulator has also outlined a set of minimum information requirements for material RPTs.
 
The new standards will not apply to transactions entered into individually or those valued at less than ₹1 crore.

More From This Section

corporate governance, artificial intelligence, leadership, financial fraud

ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

PremiumTorrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma in advanced talks to acquire JB Chemicals from KKR

G Kishan Reddy with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Northeast can be national model for sustainable mining: G Kishan Reddy

Premiuminformation technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Changing skill demands: Era of big bench strength at IT firms may be over

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Emerging cities, edge centres to boost data storage infra: NES Data

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms FICCI CII

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon