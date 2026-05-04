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Home / Industry / News / SECL dry fuel supply to power sector rises 8.2% to 12.49 MT in April

SECL dry fuel supply to power sector rises 8.2% to 12.49 MT in April

The increase underscores SECL's sustained emphasis on prioritising coal supply to the power sector, aligning with directives from the coal ministry

South Eastern Coalfields, SECL

South Eastern Coalfields, SECL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) on Monday said coal supply to the power sector jumped 8.2 per cent to 12.49 million tonnes (MT) during April.

Coal despatch by SECL stood at 11.54 MT in April last year.

The increase underscores SECL's sustained emphasis on prioritising coal supply to the power sector, aligning with directives from the coal ministry.

This growth reflects the miniratna company's ongoing efforts to bolster fuel availability amid rising power demand, ensuring steady operations for thermal plants.

SECL, a leading coal producer with major operations in the Korba coalfields of Chhattisgarh and across parts of Central India, has been ramping up production and logistics to meet national energy needs.

 

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According to the company's CMD Harish Duhan, SECL remains committed to sustaining this momentum and ensuring reliable coal availability to meet the country's power demand.

The company said that SECL has made a strong start to 2026-?27, with coal production at 15.31 MT in April 2026, registering a growth of 9.25 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

During the same period, overburden removal stood at 33.10 million cubic metres (MCuM), up by 4.49 per cent, while coal offtake reached 15.85 MT, reflecting a growth of 4.03 per cent.

This performance has been enabled by improved land availability in key mega projects in the Korba region during the previous financial year, coupled with focused monitoring of critical operations.

Both opencast and underground segments have contributed positively, supported by enhanced operational efficiency.

SECL remains focused on maintaining production momentum and ensuring a reliable coal supply to the power sector, particularly in the context of evolving demand conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SECL Chhattisgarh Power Sector

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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