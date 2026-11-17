Over the past year, the government has approached nearly every major global shipyard, pitching a ₹70,000 crore support package approved by the Union Cabinet last year to facilitate their businesses. So far, it has secured one firm investment commitment from South Korean giant HD Hyundai group, through its shipbuilding arm HD KSOE. The firm has signed a $4 billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a greenfield facility in Tuticorin.

“It is only natural that they would want visibility of demand. From our side, the government has apprised them of the plan to procure 437 vessels through multiple public-sector entities, and the tenders are being designed in a way that incentivises large players to set up shop here,” an official said.

HD KSOE, meanwhile, has sought a relaxation of domestic content norms under the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS), according to officials and industry executives. The government is considering lowering the threshold from up to 40 per cent to around 20 per cent, an official said.

HD KSOE is also learnt to have sought firm delivery timelines for Indian steel. Multiple meetings have since taken place between shipowners, government departments and the company to address concerns over the consistency and qua­lity of dome­stic steel supplies. The firm has also sought Customs relief on construction inputs and capital goods, sources said.

If it materialises, HD KSOE’s proposed investment would be the single-largest foreign in India’s shipbuilding sector, making the resolution of these concerns a priority for the Centre. A consortium from a European country has also sought a reduction in domestic content requirements under the SBFAS. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, HD KSOE, and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri did not respond to emails sent by Business Standard in October.

Demand visibility

A significant share of the vessels in India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal 2047 pipeline is expected to be procured by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) or entities it proposes to float.

While SCI has begun issuing tenders, some insiders believe uncertainty over the long-term sustainability of the procurement pipeline could deter investors. They point to the fact that a key joint venture between SCI and oil marketing companies is yet to begin operations, while SCI itself is slated for disinvestment.

Earlier this month, a report by industry association Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) and consulting firm EY said India must draw up a 10-year vessel procurement plan to create a “predictable, long-term demand pipeline”.